HPNC and schools to provide alternative for students during teachers strike

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the teachers have gone on strike.)

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club will join the neighborhood’s public schools in providing an alternative place for students now that the Chicago Teachers Union has officially gone on strike.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO, Janice Jackson, announced that schools across the district will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 17, in anticipation of a teacher’s strike. The Chicago Teachers Union’s House of Delegates will vote tonight on whether they will strike.

Chicago Public School buildings will be open during the strike. Principals and non-unionized staff will put together activities during the day. Students will be served breakfast and lunch. After school activities will be cancelled, including tutoring and Local School Council meetings. School transportation services will not be available. The district has sent emails and phone calls to parents, and it has established a website (http://cps.edu/contingencyplan) for parents to receive more information about sites where parents can send their children during the strike.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC) will host a “CTU Strike Camp” for students from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HPNC will provide breakfast for CPS students in kindergarten to 8th grade, but students must bring their own lunch. Throughout the day, students will participate in fun activities instead of focusing on academics. During aftercare, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., students throughout the neighborhood will be able to work on homework or participate in fun activities, and they will be served a snack.

Parents must register their students online for HPNC’s strike camp and there is a fee of $55 for basic daily care, $15 for aftercare and a non-refundable fee of $10. For more information visit, hpnclub.org/index.php/programs/ctu-strike-camp.

s.smylie@hpherald.com