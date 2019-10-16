Kenwood CAPS update: At Kenwood CAPS meeting, police report no ‘major incidents’

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Police reported no major incidents (e.g. murders and aggravated batteries that cause serious injury) at the October Chicago Alternative Police Strategy meeting for Beat 222, which covers the area west of Drexel Avenue between 43rd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard.

There were 9 arrests, 84 traffic stops and 22 investigative stops between Sept. 10 and Oct. 8 in Beat 222. Between Aug. 13 and Sept. 10, there were 10 arrests, 121 traffic stops and 21 investigative stops.

Officer Stephanie Arroyo is planning a march against domestic violence this Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 5100 S. King Drive at 10 a.m. to the 2nd District’s station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. More information is available at 312-747-5109.

The CAPS office is also planning a fall festival the same day from noon to 3 p.m. at the Wentworth station, with music, food and raffles.

The CAPS office will hold a community meeting to create a district community policing strategic plan on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Oakwood Shores Community Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave. Police will report to the community steps taken in response to issues raised previously at community engagements. The police will in turn get the public’s input in creating a plan regarding the community’s law enforcement priorities and concerns, which will be sent to police headquarters.

Police are also planning a “Halloween Haunted Hall” for children for Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the station.

The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222 will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. The next CAPS meeting for the beats covering Hyde Park is planned for Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive.

