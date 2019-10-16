POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 2:28 p.m., UCPD officers assisted the Chicago Police in detaining a suspect wanted for violating an order of protection at 1368 E. 53rd St. The Chicago Police arrested the suspect.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 p.m., UCPD officers assisted the Chicago Police in arresting a suspect at 4941 S. Kimbark Ave. charged with criminal trespass to vehicle and possession of stolen property.

On Oct. 9, at 11:40 p.m., two men approached a victim walking at 5219 S. Kimbark Ave. One of them produced a handgun, saying, “Give me your cash.” The victim complied, and the robbers fled northbound with $20. No one is in custody.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9:13 a.m., police received a report of a burglary at a restaurant at 5506 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of Maravillas Restaurant. Police observed a cinderblock lying on the floor near broken glass; miscellaneous property was stolen, and cash had been taken from the registers. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

On Oct. 12 at 1:35 p.m., a suspect fired shots in the direction of three 18-year-olds walking at 848 E. 49th St. No injuries were reported, but the window of a nearby business was damaged. Detectives are investigating.

On Oct. 12 at 4:06 p.m., a victim fell from the Logan Center, 915 E. 60th St., and was unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating.

The all-hours National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available at 1-800-273-8255.

