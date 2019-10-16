Questioning use of racial description
To the Editor:
We are grateful for the Hyde Park Herald’s coverage of the positive events being planned for Halloween in our neighborhood (“Block parties, youth groups set strategy for Halloween peace” published Oct. 7). At the same time, we feel that it is important to share our concern about the writer’s use of a racial description in his story.
In the article, the teenagers who come to Hyde Park from other communities on Halloween were described as “African-American.” The writer, Aaron Gettinger, did not use a racial description for anyone else named or described in his piece – not the Hyde Park residents, not the adults or teens who are among the organizers, not the political leaders, not law enforcement and not himself.
While this is most likely an unintentional error, we view this as an error nonetheless. Some of the members of our committee are black, as are some of the fine volunteers who are organizing their blocks and we are proud of that fact.
We are raising this issue to help us think about the ways that we do – and do not – use race in our language and in our opinions of people, particularly our youth. We thank Good Kids Mad City and others for their leadership and appreciate their willingness to work with us. We also thank and appreciate all Hyde Parkers for opening their minds and hearts as we work to build bridges across generations and communities.
Sincerely,
Hyde Park CollaBOOration Night
Steering Committee:
Alysia Tate, Bennie Currie, Grace Chan McKibben, Michael Allen
jaye els
October 16, 2019 @ 2:45 pm
What utter ridiculous nonsense – and so HP typical!
Hey folks, our neighborhood/community has been invaded and terrorized for the last 3 Halloweens by large numbers of yes Black AA teens from other parts of Chicago, the word might be getting out to rough places in Indiana, Iowa and Michigan that Hyde Park Chicago is the place to be for Halloween where teens can run wild, break windows, set cars on fire (that happened) rob and beat University of Chicago students and nothing much will be done to the rioters. Nobody is even allowed to “notice” the age (teens), sex (mostly all males) and race/ethnicity (mostly all Black AA – but expect some White gang banger wannabes).
This annual Hyde Park Halloween purge is very reminiscent of British soccer hooligan violence in the 1980s where large groups of British Soccer hooligans would invade some rival club’s home/turf – doing “vandalism” and violence and then as now in our Hyde Park, the locals wouldn’t do much of anything except whine, complain and deny there was a problem.
This *$&#*$# goes back as far as 5th century Rome and Roman civilized areas of Gaul/modern day France where large numbers of Germanic barbarians including yes “The Vandals” ran wild, rioting, looting, terrorizing businesses and citizens and the local authorities (Romans) were too lazy or cowardly to do anything about it.
Maybe local Roman newspapers were prohibited from just “noticing” that the mobs of young men rioting and looting happened to mostly be members of the Germanic tribe called “Vandals”. Yep the Vandals were vandalizing large parts of Roman Gaul and later Northern Italy!
How about the rest of us here in Hyde Park dispense with the PC #*$&@ prohibiting “noticing”. Yeah, we notice that we’ve had 3 very violent and disruptive Halloweens and we’ve notice who is doing the disruptions.
How about we take some serious, practical actions to prevent a 4th year of Halloween rioting and violence?