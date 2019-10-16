Review: ‘Mother of the Maid’

SOMEWHAT RECOMMENDED

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Twenty-four years after Joan of Arc was burned at the stake on May 30, 1431, her mother, Isabelle Romée, then in her 70s, appealed to the newly elected Pope Calixtus III to clear her daughter’s name and traveled to Paris with two of her sons to speak at the opening of Joan’s Trial of Nullification or Rehabilitation at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame. These proceedings and Isabelle’s little-known role in them, which led to the “Maid of Orléans” being declared innocent on July 7, 1456, would make a fascinating play.

But that’s not the story playwright Jane Anderson chooses to tell in her 2018 “Mother of the Maid.”

Instead, she focuses on the mother-daughter relationship starting when “Joanie,” as “Ma” calls her, admits she’s been having visions of St. Catherine and plans to put on men’s clothing, cut her hair, and go off to save France, and ending with her death. The point seems to be to show that it isn’t easy being the mother of a saint, as well as that Joan’s (Grace Smith) deep religious belief and stubbornness come directly from Isabelle (Kate Fry). Jacques Arc (Kareem Bandealy), Joan’s “Da” (why this typically Irish form is used I don’t know), also has a lot to say about the teenager’s intentions (besides beating her and chaining her to the bed), and brother Pierre (Casey Morris) is on hand for him to order around.

While the concept has merit, and others like Tom Stoppard have mastered telling a momentous story from the perspective of minor players, Anderson unfortunately doesn’t create compelling characters or give them anything interesting to say. Isabelle is a stereotypical concerned mother who seesaws between scolding and being supportive. Jacques is overwhelmingly disapproving and skeptical of those in authority. Besides fruitlessly demanding obedience from Joan, he repeatedly orders the petulantly rebellious Pierre to watch over his sister and takes him to task for failing to do so well enough.

Adding to the generic quality of their behavior, everyone speaks contemporary colloquial English. This includes the local priest, Father Gilbert (Ricardo Gutierrez), who convinces the Arcs that the powers that be think Joan is legit, and the Lady of the Court (Penelope Walker), who receives Isabelle after the poor woman travels 300 miles on foot to visit her daughter and is left cooling her muddy heels outside the castle.

The scenes between Isabelle and this Lady, who says her name is Nicole, are among the evening’s strangest, partly because neither Walker nor director BJ Jones makes it clear whether or not the Lady is being condescending, even though Isabelle takes offense at one point. Also, we also don’t know who exactly this lady is, nor does Isabelle ask, as one thinks she would, nor why the Lady washes Isabelle’s feet (beyond the obvious biblical reference) when her servant Monique (Hayley Burgess) is there and easily could do it.

At the same time as Anderson lavishes a great deal of attention on this unknown Lady—Isabelle also visits her in the second act begging for her help to save Joan—she glosses over how and why Isabelle and Jacques show up in rich robes staying in lavish surroundings for the dauphin’s coronation.

Indeed, her depiction of them and of their economic status is fuzzy on the facts. The opening scene in Domrémy shows that they are peasant farmers, but records indicate that they owned about 50 acres, and Jacques supplemented his income by working as a minor official, collecting taxes and such. They were at the coronation, and made nobles at one point, but Isabelle’s 300-mile trek may or not be true; she had a horse for the trip to Paris in 1455.

The limitations of the script hobble the otherwise fine actors. Even the always excellent Fry starts to sound strident as Isabelle with her repetitious nagging, not to mention the puerility of some of the dialogue between her and Joan. Then she steps outside of herself to narrate some of her actions and feelings in the third person, which makes matters worse. Bandealy’s perpetually angry and disappointed Jacques does this, too, but it’s mostly at the end, which makes more sense: He’s describing Joan’s burning and the devastating effect it had on him.

Jacques doesn’t let Isabelle attend this horrific punishment, but the mother’s suffering—and Fry’s performance—peak when she visits Joan in prison and quietly tries to calm her terrified daughter and prepare her for what’s to come. The scene is a blatantly manipulative tearjerker, but it works.

There’s clearly a good story to tell about Isabelle Romée, and Anderson deserves credit for suggesting that. “Mother of the Maid” just isn’t that story. It doesn’t do the woman justice.