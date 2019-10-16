Review: ‘Something Rotten!’

RECOMMENDED

Where: Marriott Theatre,

10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire

When: through Oct. 20

Tickets: $50-$60

Phone: 847-634-0200

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

In the anachronistic alternative Elizabethan England of “Something Rotten!” struggling playwright Nick Bottom, desperate to knock Shakespeare off his “greatest ever” perch, seeks out a soothsayer to learn what’s going to be the next big thing in theater. Nostradamus, Thomas Nostradamus that is, fuzzily peers into the future and sees plays wherein the characters all of a sudden burst into song, whereupon the entire ensemble launches into “A Musical,” one of the show’s nonstop series of big production numbers. Exuberant to say the least, it’s so jam-packed with references to musicals—from the finger-snapping of “West Side Story” to the choreography of “A Chorus Line” – that counting them becomes impossible.

Trying to do so is just half the fun of this affectionate and irrepressible spoof with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Karey and his brother Wayne Kirkpatrick, who dreamed up the delightfully silly project. The other half, or most of it, is keeping track of all the allusions to Shakespeare’s plays, not to mention the ways in which contemporary pop culture is catapulted back into the Renaissance.

Marriott Theatre’s production benefits from some of Chicago’s best comic actors and is bound to make you laugh out loud, even if director Scott Weinstein’s staging and Alex Sanchez’s choreography look a little ragged at times. Boffo performances come from veterans like Ross Lehman as Nostrodamus, whose murky visions suggest that the Bard’s next big hit will be “Omelette,” and Gene Weygandt as Brother Jeremiah, the incongruously prurient Puritan who wants to tear down the theaters and send his daughter Portia (Rebecca Hurd) to a nunnery for her secret romance with Nigel Bottom (Alex Goodrich), Nick’s (KJ Hippensteel) more poetic brother.

The Bottom brothers are at the center of the goofy plot, which starts—after a rousing “Welcome to the Renaissance” opener led by the Minstrel (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, who has a terrific voice) – with them having to ditch their plans for “Richard II” because Shakespeare has beaten them to the punch. Their patron Lord Clapham (Terry Hamilton) gives them a day to devise an original play, which is what leads the financially strapped Nick to swipe his and his pregnant wife Bea’s (Cassie Slater) meager savings to pay Nostradamus, despite her proto-feminist pleas to be his “Right Hand Man” by getting a job.

The musical Nick comes up with is “The Black Death” (shades of “Springtime for Hitler” here), and the hilariously morbid snippets performed by his troupe—whose actors are all named for those led by Bottom in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – lose them Lord Clapham’s patronage for good. Happily, theater-obsessed Shylock (Steven Strafford) is eager to invest, and Nick eventually lets him, even though it is illegal for Jews to be producers.

Meanwhile, Shakespeare—black-leather-clad Adam Jacobs in glam-rock mode with shades of Elvis—is reveling in his accolades after the success of “Romeo and Juliet” and flaunts his supremacy with “Will Power,” a Shakespeare in the Park love fest. But his insecurities surface in the second act’s “Hard to be the Bard,” and he disguises himself as a lowly actor to spy on the Bottoms’ troupe.

Unfortunately, Nick’s determination to “Make an Omelette” – with dancing eggs, first whole, then broken—about a prince and breakfast (with Danish) precipitates an argument between the brothers. Nigel feels something is wrong and starts working on his own play about a Danish prince, jotting his ideas in a notebook that the disguised Shakespeare keeps trying to steal.

Nigel’s guiding principle is expressed in “To Thine Own Self” (be true), and what he really wants is for the brothers to write about their own experiences. This eventually happens when he’s finally united with Portia (they’ve bonded over poetry and their admiration for Shakespeare), who asserts her independence from her father, and Nick comes around to his way of thinking. However, they and the Bottoms’ acting troupe have all been branded criminals and banished to the newer New World where, as we all know, musicals flourish.

While Jacobs certainly holds his own as the preening, prideful Shakespeare, one of the most appealing aspects of Marroitt Theatre’s production is the contrast between Hippensteel’s hyper Nick and Goodrich’s thoughtful Nigel. They play off each other extremely well, adding layers to a “Something Rotten!” that’s otherwise a little too over the top.