Review: ‘The Great Leap’

RECOMMENDED

Where: Steppenwolf

Upstairs Theatre,

1650 N. Halsted St.

When: through Oct. 20

Tickets: $20-$89

Phone: 312-335-1650

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

It takes a great leap of faith to buy the improbable plot of Lauren Yee’s “The Great Leap,” but the payoff is an engrossing examination of a cultural clash that combines the personal and the political and illuminates the consequences and costs for the complicated, compelling characters.

The centerpiece is a “friendship” basketball game between the University of San Francisco and Beijing University in China in June of 1989, during the Tiananmen Square protests and massacre. But though the main event and themes are obvious, it’s ultimately hard to know whom the play really is about.

The action begins in May that year with Manford (Glenn Obrero), a brash, relentless, 17-year-old Chinese American star of the Chinatown courts trying to convince Saul (Keith Kupferer), the San Francisco team’s foul-mouthed Bronx-bred coach, to make him the point guard. The mother Manford barely knew (because she spoke little English) has died recently, and he’s been skipping high school to practice, much to the dismay of his adoptive cousin, Connie (Deanna Myers). But Saul is having none of it because the season is over, and Manford is short. More than anything, though, the kid wants to go to China, and he fast-talks Saul with a bet that he can land 100 baskets in a row.

Flash back 18 years to Beijing in 1971, and we get the genesis of the 1989 game and of the newspaper photo about it that caught Manford’s eye. Sent to China as part of the ping-pong diplomacy at that time, Saul was assigned a translator, Wen Chang (James Seol), to help him communicate with the Beijing team he’s instructing.

The two men’s diametrically opposed philosophies and personalities can be summed up in how they approach basketball (sports are always a metaphor in plays), which Lee captures with humor and grace. Wen Chang, who also acts as narrator at times, observes that the Americans never wait for their turn, while Saul tells him “It’s always your turn” on the court. When Saul notices that the Chinese players bounce the ball around but never shoot baskets, Wen Chang explains that they’re afraid of what will happen to them if they try and fail. A perfect Communist Party man, he wants to remain a nobody and to never draw attention to himself, so when he’s appointed basketball coach after Saul’s visit, he’s reluctant but knows he can’t refuse.

Boasting that he brought basketball to China—falsely, because it came in the 1890s and was the national pastime by the 1930s—Saul insists that the Chinese will never beat the Americans and promises Wen Chang a rematch in 18 years, the moment sealed with the handshake in the newspaper photo.

Naturally, there’s more at stake than “friendship.” Wen Chang learned his lessons well and is convinced his team of seven-footers will trounce the Americans. Saul has had a losing season, and his job is on the line, so he’s depending on Manford, who he admits is his best player.

Never one to follow the rules, Manford misses the (very funny) talk Saul gives his team on how to behave in Beijing. Instead, he manages to get caught up in the protests and is seen chanting “U.S.A. U.S.A!” This causes Wen Chang to ban him from the game, and the distraught boy is torn between two battling father figures and his own desires.

It would be churlish to reveal what happens next, except to say that one key point is telegraphed way in advance, a second becomes evident before it’s stated, and a third comes as a complete surprise. The focus shifts from Manford, who mostly learns how little he knew about his past, to Wen Chang, who comes to realize how much he’s sacrificed in the name of doing his duty.

Seol’s remarkable performance as Wen Chang arguably makes him the most sympathetic character. Straight-backed and straightlaced, he’s proud of how well he learned English and measured and controlled in his responses, even when under duress. He’s the ideal foil for Kupferer’s slovenly, sweaty Saul, who spews profanities as a way of motivating his players, yet stands up for them when it counts.

Kudos also go to Obrero, whose endlessly energetic Manford mixes the enthusiasm and impatience of youth with the pent-up anger of someone determined to be recognized, the opposite of Wen Chang’s goal. Myers does a fine job as Connie, oddly the only woman, though she doesn’t have much to do except switch from worrying about Manford to being his biggest supporter. Some of the practical details of her role are murky, too. For example, it’s not clear that an adoptive cousin can give parental approval for a minor, and anyway, Manford would need a passport and visa to go to China, not so easy to get on short notice.

Director Jesca Prudencio keeps the play flowing through its many shifts, and scenic designer Justin Humphres has turned Steppenwolf’s Upstairs Theatre into a basketball court with everything except the baskets. The audience is on either side. Keith Parham’s imaginative lighting ranges from bobbing strobes to under-the-floor streaks, enhanced by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca’s evocative sound design and original music. Rasean Davonte Johnson’s projections include half-time kaleidoscopes and images of Tiananmen Square, but they’re on narrow screens behind the audience and a bit too small to have much of an effect. Jenny Mannis’ costumes help define the characters’ differences.