Tentative deal averts Park District strike

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The Chicago Park District and unionized workers have reached a tentative contract agreement after 9 weeks of negotiations, forestalling a strike scheduled for Oct. 17 that would have closed fieldhouses and cancelled programming across the city.

At a press conference Wednesday, Jeffrey Howard, executive vice president of Service Employees International Union Local 73, said negotiations had achieved “economic justice in pay equity” for unionized park employees, many of whom work part-time.

“We achieved what we think is a great victory,” Howard said, adding that the agreement “makes significant progress to make sure that all park jobs are jobs where workers can earn family-sustaining wages.”

Howard said workers of color — and particularly women of color — had achieved equity in “jobs that have traditionally been marginalized and underpaid.” The wage increase for the lowest-paid employees is the largest in Park District history.

Wage increases range from 10% to 28%, and hourly employees will receive paid vacation based on the number of hours they work. Hourly instructors will receive a 21% raise over the next 4½ years. Hourly recreation leaders will receive a 15.5% raise; hourly attendants will receive a 28% increase.

Sonia Smith, a part-time physical instructor at Nichols Park, was thrilled to learn that her $18-hourly wage would increase in time to $21.78. “Much appreciated!” she said.

“It sounds like we are finally being recognized for all the hard work and effort that we put into the parks every day,” she said. “It lets us know that we are appreciated and, finally, that our work is valued.”

At Jackson Park, Supervisor Bobbie Beckam was relieved that a strike had been averted.

“It does affect everyone when a strike goes down, especially as this city has so many children.” he said. “I am so happy that it has been resolved — and going forward, I hope in the future we never get this close again! At least not on my watch.”

The lead union negotiator, Larry Alcoff, had said during an Oct. 15 press conference that the Park District’s offer that morning had not been acceptable, but he also said the union was waiting on one more proposal with dialogue to follow.

The union bargaining team wound up approving that late offer unanimously. The unionized employees, who make up two-thirds of the Park District’s workforce, must now ratify the agreement, which will run for four and a half years.

Alcoff had said in an interview with the Herald last month that proposed health insurance contribution increases were a point of contention; the ultimate agreement would raise union workers’ contributions 1.5% over the next three years. Employees will be collectively responsible for 15% of the Park District’s health care costs in 2023.

In an interview today, Howard said the increased contribution was not a quid pro quo for higher wages.

“We put out our program, and we thought that the Park District came back with a package that we can take back to our members that address a good number of the issues that we had on the table,” he said. “We all think these are sort of ground-floor types of things that we’ve done that I think put us on the path to getting our workers out of poverty.”

The Park District and Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the agreement in a joint Oct. 16 statement.

“By negotiating in good faith and reaching a bargaining agreement with SEIU Local 73, the city is affirming our respect for the Chicago Park District employees who run programs, manage facilities and keep residents safe,” said Lightfoot, who is facing a probable strike by the Chicago Teachers Union workers.

(At their Wednesday press conference, SEIU officials said they stood in solidarity with the CTU; a Park District strike and another at Chicago Public Schools would have started contemporaneously.)

Parks Superintendent Mike Kelly thanked the union leadership “for their efforts to reach a resolution that puts Chicago’s children first, addresses the needs of our workforce, protects taxpayers and provides reform measures for the District’s pension.”

The statement said workers’ increased health insurance contributions “will allow the District to contribute more to its pension fund without burdening city taxpayers.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com