‘University of Chicago Presents’ opens with a winner

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

The University of Chicago Presents kicked off its 76th season Friday night at Mandel Hall with a fantastic concert by the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble. Eight musicians created full, rich sound in a concert of varied music.

The concert opened with the Partita for String Octet by Sally Beamish. Her own notes to the composition explain that the work was inspired by her experience as a juror in this year’s Carl Nielsen Violin Competition.

The three-movement work, about 12 minutes long, opened with long, slow lines that eventually coalesced into the sound of buzzing of bees. As the music became more detailed, the strings grew more intense. The middle movement featured some shimmering effects while the concluding Chaconne had lots of scurrying fare, rendered with aplomb.

Korngold’s String Sextet in D Major was a joy. The Moderato was characterized by crisp, clear lines and complex yet clear sound. The Adagio was sweet without descending into the sentimental. It had plush intensity with a romantic undercurrent.

The Intermezzo featured sly asides and seemed to paint a portrait of Viennese life full of steaming coffee and dark chocolate. The final movement raced along with bracing excitement, full of both muscle and smiles.

After the intermission all eight players took to the stage for Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings in E-flat Major. First violinist Tomo Keller played with lyrical grace and singing tone, even if his physical movements appeared nervous and jerky at times. The balance among the eight players was wonderful, and the music was full of enthusiasm.

The Andante was rendered calmly with pleasing urgent undercurrents. The Scherzo scampered at a brisk and beautiful pace and concluded on a gentle, quiet note. The concluding Presto was excitement itself. The sound was youthful and full of hope.

University of Chicago Presents has a large, full program of concerts scheduled for this season. Coming up on Fri., Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m., baritone Christian Gerhaher and pianist Gerold Huber perform works of Mahler: “Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen,” songs from “Des Knaben Wunderhorn,” and “Kindertotenlieder.” On Sun., Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. Fretwork with special guest Iestyn Davies perform works by Byrd, Gibbons, Lawes, Jenkins, Handel, and others. Both concerts are at Mandel Hall. Visit chicagopresents.uchicago.edu for more information.