Broncos dominate Schurz 50-0 in homecoming game

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Broncos team defeated Schurz High School 50-0 in Thursday night’s homecoming game at Knute Rockne Stadium. The game was moved to Wednesday in order to play it before the teachers strike closed Chicago schools.

“I just like that I was able to get all of the guys in today,” said Coach Sinque Turner. “(We) opened (the game) up on the first carry and took it to the house.”

Turner was referring to a 70-yard touchdown run by running back Lewis Bond early in the first quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game that ended with the Broncos’ largest margin of victory of the season. Bond carried the ball just two more times, but he finished with 105 yards rushing and two TDs.

“The blocks were just there,” said Bond of his long run. He said that in spite of it being a short interval between last Saturday’s game and Thursday, the Broncos offense was able to practice on Sunday afternoon, and that extra preparation helped the Broncos offense get ready for Schurz.

The extra practice also paid off for the defense. Junior cornerback Taylor Clark and freshman Davonte Weathersby-Johnson combined for three interceptions on the night, including a 3-yard interception touchdown return by Johnson. It was the defense’s third shutout of the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

RB Lewis Bond, Kenwood, 2 TD’s, 105 yards on 3 carries.

hpherald@hpherald.com