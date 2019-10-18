Crowds welcome Trader Joe’s as it opens its Hyde Park store

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Hundreds of Hyde Park residents woke up early Friday to stand in line on a cool fall morning and wait for Trader Joe’s to open at 9 a.m. — some even got to the store around 6:30 a.m. Once the doors of the store open, customers rushed inside collecting tote bags and shopping carts while the Kenwood Academy marching band welcomed them.

“This has been an amazing experience. I, honestly, did not expect the line to be this long. Quite frankly, we are excited,” said Ali Bennouna, the store captain. “This is long overdue to have a Trader Joe’s in Hyde Park and we have an amazing turnaround with people that wanted to work with us and join our company and our team. This has been an exciting moment.”

Throughout the morning customers buzzed around Trader Joe’s first South Side store with shopping carts gathering samples from the kitchen near the fresh vegetable aisle and different items to take home for meals throughout the week along the way. The store offers a large variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, trademark Trader Joe’s frozen food items, vegetarian and vegan options.

When Treasure Island closed unexpectedly last fall, many residents in Hyde Park were forced to find a new store that would meet all of their needs. For some, they travelled outside of the neighborhood opting to go to the North Side to find a store they liked.

Jennifer Armstrong, who has lived in Hyde Park for almost 20 years, said she did that weekly.

“I have accessibility to good food that’s fresh and affordable here,” Armstrong said. “This is a big grocery store and it provides me with what I need. I used to have to drive further up north in order to get quality food but now I can walk here. That makes me really happy.”

Before Trader Joe’s came to the neighborhood Armstrong said, “I used to have to drive maybe 20 minutes to go to Trader Joe’s and then I would have to come back this way and stop at Whole Foods. I had to make all these different stops, now I’m able to do everything within 10 minutes walking distance.”

For students at the University of Chicago, they were excited to fill their carts with goodies from the store. Audrey, a second-year student, said: “It was a little bit crowded today, but I did find everything I wanted and I’m happy with what I got.”

Before the store opened, Audrey and her roommate were shopping at Jewel-Osco and Whole Foods, but they preferred what Trader Joe’s had to offer, it’s closer to where they live and it’s cheaper.

With the excitement from customers, Bennouna looks forward to the future of the store. He said, “We’re all about a neighborhood store. We’re all about being part of the community. So far, here we are looking at the excitement that we have right now, and we couldn’t ask for more than that. We want to grow with the neighborhood and this community, and we want to continue that path.”

s.smylie@hpherald.com