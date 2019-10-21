Brazier comes out against CBA ordinance

By AARON GETTINGER

Pastor Byron T. Brazier of the Apostolic Church of God has come out against the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) ordinance that Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) have introduced to City Council, saying that it has not been appropriately vetted and would concentrate poverty in Woodlawn while degrading property values.

“The biggest piece about what Woodlawn is to answer the question, ‘What do you want to build?’” Brazier said in an Oct. 17 interview. “The ordinance defines, ‘What do you want to protect?’ We believe that, in your building, you can protect the entire population, whether they be renters, homeowners, property-owners, commercial businesses — and you have to look at the totality and not just one segment.”

Brazier, whose Network of Woodlawn advocacy organizations is proposing a “1Woodlawn” plan to guide unique development in four Woodlawn quadrants, spoke of Woodlawn developing its own economy “as opposed to doing it in a 1950s kin of fashion” by giving housing set-asides to people making less than the area’s median income, as proposed in the CBA ordinance.

“Now we’re looking at how you create wealth in the community, how you create an economy in the community — and it’s going to be very difficult to do that if the majority of the members of the community find themselves in housing that will lose if they make too much money,” he said. “You build the community on balance, and being over 50% affordable, moving to something greater than that, is not balanced.”

On the other hand, Brazier said that Woodlawn residents in market-rate apartments are most at risk of displacement.

“Anecdotally, I would say that Woodlawn is in the high-40s, low-50s in affordable housing, in terms of percentages. And you have to ask yourself, ‘Does Woodlawn have an affordable issue?’” he said. “If you added 100% of the vacant land and used that for those who are 60% and below AMI, you would skew the 48-to-52% to something much greater.”

As written, the CBA requires 30% set-asides of affordable housing, meaning that total monthly housing costs would not exceed 30% of household income for renting households earning up to 50% of AMI and home-owning households earning up to 80% of AMI.

Reached for comment, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) said Brazier raised concerns that many people share.

“You’ve got to have balance. You want mixed income. It can’t just be all of one — that’s what I have been saying all along, that you’ve got to have a diversity of income, diversity of businesses, diversity of housing options. You have to have everybody at the table for a good, accurate representative of the neighborhoods in order to make this successful,” she said.

“The ordinance that comes out is not going to be the one that went in. It never is,” Hairston continued. She said again that a revised CBA would affect Woodlawn, South Shore and Hyde Park differently. She did not provide a timeline as to when she thought a revised ordinance would be released.

“It requires us to talk to different people in the community, and Brazier is making his voice heard as other groups who have not been included are brought to the table,” Hairston said. “My focus is to make sure we have as much inclusion as is possible and that we have an adequate thought representation of the whole community.”

The CBA “will drive institutional poverty for the community,” Brazier said. “It creates that reservation-kind of system: institutionalized, concentrated poverty within a community that has never worked.”

“The Network of Woodlawn is trying to engage all the different platforms that start with residents, stakeholders, commercials, schools, what does walkability look like — all those things, so that you have a build plan that looks into the future and doesn’t look back,” Brazier said. “You kind of have to ask the question, ‘How do you build wealth of a community? How do you build the prosperity of a community, and not just the protection of a group?’”

Brazier said three Chicago developers have told him they will not build if they have to set aside 30% of new constructions or rehabilitations as affordable housing, but he declined to name them. Subsidies may push developers to build, but he questioned whether the federal or city dollars were there.

“So now you have an ordinance, but it’s not necessarily fundable,” he said. “Based on what I’ve seen, they want this ordinance to pass, but there’s been no analysis done as to what this does to property values, what it does to homeowners. There’s been none of that that’s been done.”

Brazier said the Network of Woodlawn is in the institution to put forth a comprehensive plan to yield outcomes for the community. “There isn’t any other organization that is doing the work we are doing,” he said. “We’ve met with the communities. The plans the community has been a part of for the past 3½ to 4 years. They’re organized by quadrant. There have been studies that have been developed.”

“We have a complete design team of residents by quadrants saying how we want to design the various aspects of Woodlawn, what commercial strips should look like,” he continued.

Over two dozen organizations make up or support the CBA Coalition, but Brazier said that any organization could say they speak for a lot of people and that they have no plans for the neighborhood. He said the Network advocates, not speaks, for Woodlawn, and that they do have a plan. He said construction and financial entities are interested, though he declined to name them. He said a full plan would be introduced to stakeholders in the weeks ahead, with emphasis on redeveloping closed schools, walkability and density.

