Nancy Hays exhibit to shine light on lives of Hyde Parkers

The Hyde Park Historical Society will exhibit the work of Nancy Campbell Hays, a neighborhood activist and documentarian, this weekend for residents to see Hyde Park the way Hays did.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyde Park Historical Society’s building, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., photos from Hays’ collection will be on display to illustrate her time in Hyde Park. The exhibit was curated by local photographers Becca and Mik Major who were inspired to uncover Hays’ photography after they moved into a condo unit once occupied by Hays. During the afternoon, Hays’ niece Francy will be the guest of honor.

Hays was born in 1923 and grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She attended the School of Modern Photography in New York City to establish herself as a professional photographer. In 1958, Hays moved to Hyde Park. As a professional photographer, she created advertising campaigns for the Hyde Park Co-Op and accepted weekly assignments from the Hyde Park Herald.

In the 1960s, Hays became interested in protecting trees, the lakefront and parks in the area. She joined the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference and formed the Daniel Burnham Committee to protest the city’s plans to put a freeway and feeder route through Jackson Park in 1965. In 1975, she became one of the founders of Friends of the Parks, where she served on its board for three decades. In 1983, she became one of the founders of the Jackson Park Advisory Council and served on the board until she passed in 2007.

When Hays died, she left her collection of negatives, photographs and personal papers to the Hyde Park Historical Society, which has been housed at U. of C.’s Special Collections Research Center at the Regenstein Library. The collection spans more than 50 years and highlights Nancy’s work abroad in post-war Europe and the Middle East, her efforts to protect green spaces in Hyde Park and her work to document the lives of Hyde Parkers throughout the years.

To learn more about who Nancy Campbell Hays and her work throughout her life visit: www.nancyhays.org

