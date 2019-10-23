Kenwood Academy announces Freedom School as strike drags on

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

While the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and SEIU Local 73 continue to strike, educators at Kenwood Academy will host a Freedom School outside of Kenwood Academy every day during the rest of the strike starting on Oct. 24.

The Freedom School, in collaboration with Black Lives Matter Chicago and Chicago Torture Justice Center, will meet on the northwest corner of 51st Street and Harper Avenue from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It is open to students in 7th to 12th grade in the city. Students are asked to dress warmly.

“Freedom Schools have been used from the times of slavery up through the Civil Rights era, often in secret to educate and empower Black communities around the issues of freedom, voting rights and the struggle for justice,” said a statement from the Freedom school.

Instructors William Weaver, Charity Freeman and Dion Love — educators at Kenwood Academy — will guide students in examining unjust societal structures with a focus on educational inequality in Chicago.

On Oct. 23, CTU and SEIU Local 73 along with Grassroots Collaborative, United Working Families, the Reimagine Chicago coalition and other progressive organizations throughout converged outside City Hall instead of on the picket lines at local schools across the city, to show the mayor that, “the city isn’t broke, its priorities are.”

While rank and file teachers rallied downtown, CTU and CPS bargaining teams were negotiating to try to reach agreement on a contract. However, there is no foreseeable end of the strike. For those looking for childcare, CPS contingency plan is still in effect and the Freedom School Outside of Kenwood Academy is another option for parents in Hyde Park and Kenwood. For more information email KenwoodFreedomSchool@gmail.com.

