Organizers set training for Halloween volunteers

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

The community organizations that Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) invited to help plan for Halloween in Hyde Park intend to train 100 volunteers to discourage violence should it arise that night.

De-escalation training is scheduled to run for three days next week at the Love, Unity & Values (LUV) Institute, 4659 S. Cottage Grove Ave., before Oct. 31, when music, basketball and other activities are planned for the youth expected to come to Hyde Park.

Cosette Wilburn, the LUV Institute executive director, said nearly 70% of the young people with whom the college and career readiness organization works are impacted by trauma by age 16, typically by poverty, divorce or deaths in the family.

“I think that young people are angry, and they use [Halloween] as a window to act out,” Wilburn said. “I think what the aldermen have done … is to create organized activities to activate a central place in Hyde Park that will allow young people to have fun and be able to do something on that day, without having to act out.”

Wilburn said the training will help allow the volunteers restoratively and affectively: “More like conscious discipline, being able to respond to anyone who is acting out.” Volunteers will ask if unruly youth are OK or need anything instead of ordering them to stop or threatening to call the police.

“We don’t want out youth responders acting like policemen,” Wilburn explained. “A lot of the youth responders are young people who already know a lot of the kids who are going to be on site. That relationship helps tremendously. Some of them are also adults like principals and social workers who already work at the schools, who are going to really be present to keep the peace.”

Jonathan Williams, the senior class vice president at Kenwood Academy, got involved with the planning efforts through his involvement in Good Kids Mad City, a youth-led anti-violence group which Ald. King invited to help plan for the night months ago. He subsequently got the Kenwood student council involved.

“We’ve been working on logistics: What’s going to attract kids, and why are they going to want to come here?” he said. “The council has been pushing it in the school. They’ve been trying to get the message out about the block party.”

Williams said he is currently focusing on linking Kenwood’s homecoming pep rally — delayed because of the Chicago Teachers Union strike — to the Halloween programming that night.

Like Wilburn, Williams stressed the importance of having school personnel involved on Halloween night and of keeping the police at arm’s length.

“We want administration there at the block party, because administration knows their kids,” he said, adding that the Kenwood council would focus more on programming while GKMC would focus on de-escalation. “We don’t want police in this space — police will only be outside of the space.”

Calvin King, who founded the Free Lunch Academy, which works against violence and bullying through performing arts training in Chicago schools, said some of his instructors have pre-existing relationships with some of the youth expected to come to Hyde Park this Halloween.

“I felt like we would be a good opportunity for a solution, to be a positive presence on that evening to help deter any negative behavior that may have been exemplified in the past,” he said, adding that he hopes to engage some of the youth who come to Hyde Park this year to take part in planning for next year’s programming.

“If you’re there to bust heads or crack skulls once the situation occurs, and you have no interaction or conversation with these young people before an incident, I think it’s a totally different approach than if you were to be proactively out there,” he said. “Our volunteers are not there to be standing around, waiting for something to happen so they can de-escalate. They’re supposed to be positively engaging in conversation and building rapport with the young people who will come to Hyde Park.”

King said he hopes to recruit the youth to help curate next year’s Halloween programming in Hyde Park.

“We don’t think this is going to be a turnkey solution where there will be absolutely no incidents,” King said. “Our aim is to be growing in a more positive direction in terms of the experience that everyone’s having on this evening in this space, as opposed to there will be absolutely no incidents. We want it to be fewer incidents, less cause for incidents and better preparation.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com