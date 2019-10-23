POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Monday, Oct. 14, at 9:29 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect wanted on a warrant at the Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave.

On Oct. 14 at 12:10 p.m., police received a report of meal vouchers having been stolen from a desk drawer at the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, 5758 S. Maryland Ave. UCPD officers arrested a suspect who was in possession of vouchers on Oct. 16.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 4:20 a.m., a would-be robber, described as a 20- to 25-year-old Black man 5-feet-5-to-9-inches tall weighing between 120 and 150 pounds with braided black hair, attempted to rob a man at 915 E. 61st St., displaying a weapon and demanding money. The victim fled, flagging down a UCPD officer and pointing out the offender, who fled eastbound from the scene. The Chicago Police toured the area but did not find the offender, who remains at large. The victim was uninjured. Detectives are investigating.

hpherald@hpherald.com