Review: ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

RECOMMENDED

Where: Windy City Playhouse South—

The Loft,

2229 S. Michigan Ave.

When: through Dec. 8

(with possible extensions)

Tickets: $55-$75

Phone: 773-891-8985

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

Every Brilliant Thing” is an oddity: a play about depression and suicide designed to make us feel better. Not about dying, but about living. It’s also an 80-minute foray into immersive theater, so the Chicago premiere is a perfect fit for the new upstairs space at Windy City Playhouse South, where “Southern Gothic” continues on the first floor.

Originally written by Duncan Macmillan and performed at the Edinburgh festival, in London, and off Broadway by British comedian and co-author Jonny Donahoe, as well as filmed for HBO, the solo show has been adapted by director Jessica Fisch and actor Rebecca Spence for a woman. In addition, British-isms have been removed (with permission), except for “brilliant” in the title, which has a slightly different meaning for Americans.

That title refers to a list of everything that makes life worth living. The Narrator, in other words Spence, starts it as a seven-year-old only child after her mother’s first suicide attempt and continues with some interruptions throughout the ups and downs of her own life.

Spence is so warm and engaging, we can easily believe she’s recounting her own story. We first meet her at a podium outside the theater, where she sizes up each audience member and gives him/her an object with a number and description on it. (You can decline.) She asks us to read the description—most are short—when she calls out the number during the show.

The numbers refer to items on the list, beginning with 1, ice cream. As they go up, the audience participation not only contributes to the storytelling, it also builds a sense of community. Several people are called upon to take part in brief scenes, portraying the Narrator’s father, a veterinarian, a guidance counselor, a favorite author, her boyfriend, then husband, among others. Spence guides them nicely but allows for a certain amount of improvisation, which can be amusing or touching. The night I attended, most people got into their roles, albeit shyly.

The production design by Scott Davis helps us feel comfortable. We’re seated in cushy upholstered black swivel chairs deployed all around the room, which has exposed-brick walls and a forest of different kinds of lamps hanging from the ceiling. A few platforms, one with a bench, designate playing areas, but Spence actually works the whole room, and the lights remain on during the performance until a final dramatic effect.

The Narrator doesn’t shy away from painful experiences but often puts a slightly humorous or self-aware spin on them. An early story about having to have her dog, Sherlock Bones, put to sleep—with a jacket as the pup and an audience member as the vet—sets the tone, especially when the vet can’t tell one part of the dog from another.

While the growing list ranges from simple (getting to stay up late and watch tv) to profoundly silly (feeling comfortable enough with someone to ask them if you have broccoli in your teeth), many of the incidents are very poignant. The child’s efforts to cheer up her mother are rebuffed. Her relationship with her taciturn father is problematic. Her romance follows the course of many, but her marriage becomes troubled, plagued it seems by her own depression, though it’s not too explicitly spelled out.

If one analyzes the story carefully, it starts to seem like a cliché. Far better just to go with the flow and let Spence draw you in. Then you’ll be ready to go home and make your own list of “Every Brilliant Thing.”