Review: ‘Sundown, Yellow Moon’

SOMEWHAT RECOMMENDED

Where: Raven Theatre,

6157 N. Clark St.

When: through Nov. 17

Tickets: $43-$46

Phone: 773-338-2177

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

The press release for the Chicago premiere of Rachel Bonds’ “Sundown, Yellow Moon” at Raven Theatre said that it featured music and lyrics by The Bengsons. I wasn’t familiar with the married couple of singer-songwriters, Shaun and Abigail Bengson, so I looked them up on YouTube. Their folksy sound made me excited to see the show.

Unfortunately, the 90-minute one act has only two songs performed live on stage, and they’re not integrated into the story in any meaningful way. There are a couple of scenes with one of the male characters staring soulfully into the distance while listening to ballads on the radio by a group he used to be in that went on to fame without him. Instrumental snippets between scenes round out the musical offerings.

The missed opportunity epitomizes the problems of this low-key play that never quite comes together. Bonds crafts interesting characters with believable issues, then sets them adrift in schematically cross-cut situations to deliver realistically rambling dialogue that becomes predictable and boring. On top of this, they have trouble communicating with one another, so we’re left wishing that they’d just spit it out rather than repeatedly saying how much they’re worrying about each other.

The initial cause for worry, who also does a lot of worrying, is the recently divorced Tom (Will Casey). He’s been suspended from his teaching job in the small Southern college town for an angry outburst that involved screaming obscenities at the new headmaster. He did it in front of the school children and now holes up in his very rustic cabin, ashamed even to go to the grocery store. His two adult daughters, fraternal twins, have come to visit for the summer to find out what’s really going on.

But it turns out the women, who have opposite personalities, are in psychological trouble, too. Ray (Liz Chidester), a lesbian singer-songwriter involved with a boss 20 years her senior, has quit her job and is blocked, so she can’t seem to write a song, Joey (Diana Coates), who describes herself as a type A overachiever, is running and swimming compulsively. She’s frightened because she has won a Fulbright Scholarship and is soon to leave for Berlin—alone.

While father and daughters fumble trying to connect, Bonds pairs each of the women with a man she remembers from her school days who is also disappointed with his life. Ray has a long discussion on the porch with Carver (Jordan Dell Harris), who left the band that went on to fame because of a shattering incident that’s glossed over. He’s become a counselor and is assigned to Tom. Ray tells him about her memories of a song he wrote and how it inspired her.

Joey gets involved with Ted (Josh Odor), a poet who taught at her college. She piques his interest when she describes in detail an image from one of his poems, though he’s now having difficulty writing, perhaps because his wife is more successful and on a book tour. As we might expect, the relationship does not end well for Joey, though we finally find out why Tom has been so worried about her and has even assigned Ray to look out for her sister.

Anyway, things sort of come to a head without much happening, then fizzle inconclusively. If we cared about the characters, their tribulations might be more engrossing, but I found myself relatively unmoved.

The highlight of the evening is the two songs, one sung by Ray and Carver, the other by Tom with the help of neighbors Jean (Jeanne T. Arrigo, a fine singer and fiddler) and Bobby (Rob Frankel). But they show up for a musical session that doesn’t seem to go anywhere—and which suffers from lame dialogue—a shortcoming that afflicts “Sundown, Yellow Moon” as a whole.