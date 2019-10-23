The Joffrey’s Jane Eyre – passionate romance and personal struggle

What: “Jane Eyre”

Where: The Auditorium Theater

When: Through Oct. 26

Tickets: 312-386-8905

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

The 2019–2020 season at the Joffrey Ballet began auspiciously last Wednesday night with the Midwest premiere of “Jane Eyre” with choreography and direction by Cathy Marston. Charlotte Brontë’s story of an orphan who suffers at the hand of fate as well as those who should have provided protection and kindness, comes alive on the stage.

Marston offers an intimate portrait, clearly setting out Jane’s story as well as her inner emotional turmoil. This choreographer’s gift is the ability to communicate a wealth of information with even the smallest set of movements. While she makes fine use of the entire Auditorium Theater stage, she tends to restrict her dancers to much smaller areas during any given scene to highlight the smallness of Jane’s world.

The novel has been beautifully pared into a relatively small number of scenes that span a wide range of places yet knit together naturally and move along at a smart pace. The only conceptual mistake is Marston’s attempt to make the ballet an overt exercise in Jane looking back over her life. This is realized rather clumsily but is easily forgotten as the story gains steam.

Amanda Assucena is winsome and wholly sympathetic as the title character. She displays youthful enthusiasm as well as frustration with all the deprivations she endures. Yet her essential strength of character shines through in Assucena’s expressive movements.

Greig Matthews is one of the most delectable Rochesters you will see in any adaptation. He conveys arrogance without reducing the beauty of the dancing, and he maintains his powerful pull on Jane in an entirely natural performance.

They expertly realize Marston’s sense of romance and danger, with their turbulent courtship punctuated with powerful lifts and long drags.

Marston displays an almost magical touch with many of the minor characters. The housekeeper, Mrs. Fairfax, portrayed by Lucia Connolly, has an engaging, eccentric nervousness, highlighted with fascinatingly fussy footwork. Blanche, the woman who provokes feelings of jealousy in Jane, is given gentle and genuine femininity by Jeraldine Mendoza, and is alluring right down to her flirty feet. St. John (Edson Barbosa) is a monomaniacal dervish who communicates his rigid Christian views with a single, oft-repeated gesture of the arms.

Every part is realized beautifully, the Joffrey dancers bringing an urgency to the performance as well as raw emotion. Yumi Kanazawa is splendid as young Jane, and other notable performances include April Daly as Jane’s evil aunt, Temur Suluashvili as Reverend Brocklehurst, and Brooke Linford as Helen Burns. Christine Rocas creates a ruckus as Bertha Mason, the mad wife who regularly escapes her attic confines to wreak havoc in Rochester’s house.

One line in Marston’s program bio had me worried before the curtain went up. It said that during her six years of directing the Bern Ballet, “her British ‘respect for the playwright’ became influenced by the ideas of German ‘Director’s Theatre,’ resulting in her unique, hybrid signature.” A marriage of these two ideas could easily result in a Frankenstein’s monster, but the main element of Regietheater in “Jane Eyre,” I believe, is her use of what she calls D-Men.

The D-Men (the D standing for demon and death) appear between narrative scenes and interact with Jane alone. Marston’s description of them in the program will be thoroughly unconvincing to some. Yet the realization of them offers viewers many alternative imaginings. I was swept up with these tailcoated men and saw them as representing anxiety, generally augmented with other emotion — fear, jealousy, confusion — and expressing not only Jane’s inner torment but also the blustery, cold Yorkshire countryside that defines and confines this heroine. These moments when Jane is buffeted by the D-Men take you outside the storyline briefly in order to highlight Jane’s emotional state and are magnificently done.

The music has been “compiled and composed” by Philip Feeney. His original music is augmented with some music composed by Franz Schubert, Felix Mendelssohn, and Fanny Mendelssohn, roughly from the period of the novel. It is to Joffrey’s credit that not only do they use live music (recorded music is sometimes the only way a small company can mount a ballet within its budget), but rather highlight contributors who ensure funding for it. However, I think Joffrey has missed an opportunity to tie in Marston’s interest in the feminist elements of “Jane Eyre” with a brief program plug for Fanny Mendelssohn, the sister of Felix. The program doesn’t even give credit to the music by the “compiled” composers.

Even so, Scott Speck leads the Chicago Philharmonic in a strong performance from the pit. Speck conducts with great sensitivity to the dancing and the narrative, offering elasticity when required. The score relies rather heavily on piano, and pianist Grace Kim lives up to her name, with graceful, fluid playing. The strings are agile, moving from romantic, lyrical sound to angular anger as quickly as the dancing on stage takes an emotional turn. The brass offer muscle while the winds contribute delicacy.

The minimal set and costumes are designed by Patrick Kinmouth and while they were dull, bleak, and almost entirely uninteresting they did have the merit of never getting in the way of the story, which at every turn was served beautifully and effectively by the dancing.

The most impressive non-dancing effects were the fires at Thornfield. They are created with only theatrical smoke and intense lighting, predominantly red, and are suitably dramatic and convincing.

The production, first seen in Doncaster (England) in 2016 and which was premiered in the U.S. by the American Ballet Theatre in June of this year, is a fine way for Joffrey to celebrate the beginning of its last season at the Auditorium Theater; next season they will be performing at the Lyric Opera House.

This sensitive, romantic story of a young girl who overcomes repeated setbacks to eventually find love, respect, and happiness is portrayed on stage with vigor and vitality, charm and dignity. This fresh and vibrant “Jane Eyre” is a real winner.