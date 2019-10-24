20 blocks activated for ‘CollaBOOation’ on Halloween night

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Bennie Currie says 30 organizers are canvassing 20 blocks in Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park for “CollaBOOation,” when residents hope to keep the peace on Halloween night through active visibility outside their homes.

“On every block, the idea is to have the lights turned on from the basement up to the attic, including porch lights and doorways,” Currie said, who himself is putting his Christmas lights up early this year. “The idea is just to have the front of the streets illuminated, so our blocks will be as visible as they possibly can.”

Currie also encouraged dog-owners to walk their pets during the event, which is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. On Ridgewood Court, which saw property damage last Halloween, residents are going to screen movies outside.

Dorchester Avenue is the most-activated street in Hyde Park-Kenwood, with organizers assigned to every block from 49th through 55th streets except one. Currie said CollaBOOration would especially like to find organizers on the 5100 and 5200 blocks of South Kenwood Avenue and the 5400 South block of Kimbark Avenue.

“It’s never too late: Halloween is still a week away,” Currie said. “There’s still time to get engaged and get activated, and we’re here to help with that.”

The Herald will publish all activated blocks in its Oct. 30 print edition. To volunteer, contact Currie at bennie.currie@gmail.com or 773-517-9234.

