Just in time for the flu season, the 4th ward will host a clinic this weekend where constituents can receive free flu shots.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. residents in the ward can travel to the Oakwood Shores Community Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave. The clinic will be open to all and the Chicago Department of Public Health will be on site to administer free flu.

For more information, visit: Cityofchicago.org/health.

