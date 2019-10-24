HP Players to present 10th ‘Evening of Horror’

By MORLEY MUSICK

A decade’s worth of frightening tales comes to the University Church this Halloween, with the Hyde Park Player’s “Tenth Anniversary Evening of Horrors and Suspense.” The tradition continues with a selection of the cast and directors’ favorite scary stories from past performances, all narrated in the style of a 1930s radio broadcast.

This performance will be the first to take place over two evenings, and it is the first to take place in University Church, as opposed to Augustana Church, where it has been held in years past. Director Susan Harris explained that “The Evening of Horrors and Suspense” also will have the largest cast so far, with 10 actors joining the players for the first time. Harris, who joined the players in 2010, and co-director Paul Baker, who founded the Hyde Park Community Players in 2008, have both been involved in many prior Halloween productions.

The first performance on Oct. 25 is entitled “Gothic by Gaslight,” and it will feature stories from the 19th century, including works by Edgar Allan Poe, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, and Guy De Maupassant. The second evening, on Oct. 26 and entitled “Terror in the Twentieth Century,” will feature classic radio horror stories, as well as works by Shirley Jackson and Ray Bradbury.

Local opera singer Chris Skyles will MC both performances, announcing stories in a “golden voice.” Singing performances from the local trio the Hyde Sisters and parody advertisements written by Harris, will contribute to the radio atmosphere. Harris promised an upcoming advertisement for the “Uncanny Parcel Service,” inspired by the UPS boxes attached to the Hyde Park Leona’s, in which delivery boxes vanish in other dimensions.

The radio play format, said Harris, offers audience members “the older listening experience, when families would gather around their living rooms to listen to stories together.” The constraints of the radio play medium informed the selection of stories said Baker—stories rife with spooky sounds, such as Edgar Allan Poe’s “Cask of Amontillado,” were especially attractive. As in the radio plays of the 1930s, sound-effects will be produced by hand onstage, using a variety of homemade devices including a miniature creaky door.

Baker said that the radio play format also offers participants an entryway into community theater. Actors read aloud from scripts rather than memorizing long blocks of text. Set design is minimal, in keeping with the radio show theme. But, Baker added, despite the lighter commitment, this performance “offers the same theatrical punch.”

“It can be equally compelling even with scripts in hand.” Susan affirmed the community-building function of the performance, adding that, “For the Halloween show, if you try out, we will give you a role.” Almost 40 actors are involved in this year’s production.

