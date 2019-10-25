HPNC ‘Strike Camp’ has reduced prices for childcare as strike continues

HERALD STAFF REPORT

While the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73 have been on strike, the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC) has provided childcare for parents in the neighborhood. The strike appears likely to continue on Monday, and HPNC is offering more spots for families in the neighborhood for reduced costs.

“Strike Camp” will cost families $35 per child per day for the full day for all families, instead of $55. For families who have been pre-approved for IL Action for Children and who are currently enrolled in HPNC’s Afterschool program, the price is $20. With the help of Chicago Semester Program and UChicago’s Neighborhood Schools program, there will be CPS Student Teachers and U. of C. tutors in every classroom. As a result of this partnership, HPNC has more seats for families in the neighborhood.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HPNC will provide breakfast and an afternoon snack for students in kindergarten to 8th grade, but students must bring their own lunches. Throughout the day, students will participate in various activities instead of focusing solely on academics. During aftercare, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., students throughout the neighborhood will be able to work on homework or participate in fun activities.

To participate in HPNC’s programming, parents are required to register online at hpnclub.org/index.php/programs/ctu-strike-camp.

