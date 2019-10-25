U. of C. admissions helping applicants affected by strike on case-by-case basis

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago College Admissions office is assisting applicants from schools affected by the ongoing Chicago Teachers Union strike on a case-by-case basis, according to spokesman Jeremy Manier.

Undergraduate applications for first-year applicants to the U. of C. require two teacher evaluations and a high school transcript. First-round applications are due on Thursday, Nov. 1, with a second-round deadline of Jan. 2, 2020.

Additionally, the U. of C. held workshops for high school juniors and seniors on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at the College admissions office in Rosenwald Hall, 1115 E. 58th St., and at Chicago Public Library branches in Chinatown, Back of the Yards and Rogers Park.

The U. of C. application supplement is known for its quirky essay questions, belying the institution’s better-or-worse reputation as “the place where fun goes to die.” This year’s include:

“Cats have nine lives, Pac-Man has three lives, and radioactive isotopes have half-lives. How many lives does something else — conceptual or actual — have, and why?”

“If there’s a limited amount of matter in the universe, how can Olive Garden (along with other restaurants and their concepts of food infinity) offer truly unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks? Explain this using any method of analysis you wish — physics, biology, economics, history, theology … the options, as you can tell, are endless.”

“UChicago has international campus centers around the world, but we don’t have any interplanetary, interstellar or interdimensional campuses … yet! Propose a spot in time or space, in this or any universe, for a new UChicago campus. What types of courses would be taught at this site? What cultural experiences await students who study there?”

herald@hpherald.com