CTU set to vote on new contract; during strike, students can find help for testing and application

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU)’s House of Delegates were scheduled to convene at 6 p.m. to vote on the contract proposal from the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the city. Whether classes resume tomorrow, Oct. 31, is uncertain at the moment. However, students can find support for testing and college applications.

For students, CPS has sent letters to parents about PSAT and SAT testing. If school resumes tomorrow, students will not have to complete PSAT 8/9 and it will be rescheduled this fall. PSAT/NMSQT and SAT administration is canceled; 11th grade students will be able to send their April 2020 scores for consideration for the National Merit Scholarship, and 12th grade students can register for the SAT tests to be administered on Dec. 7. The deadline to register is Nov. 8.

If students are looking for college essay help, there is a resource list that has been posted on social that pairs current CPS students with college students or another CPS alumni for feedback.

This week, CTU continued to walk the picket lines in front of schools throughout the city and other sites while SEIU Local 73 ratified its contract with CPS on Oct. 28, but they refuse to cross teachers’ picket line.

As reported by the Sun-Times, SIEU Local 73, which represents 7,500 workers in CPS schools, received a 16% pay increase over five years, a limit on security guards’ duties, bus aides were granted six additional personal days and insurance costs will remain unchanged for three years and go up a combined .75% during the last two years of the contract.

“This is a victory for working people in Chicago and shows what is possible when we unite and take action,” said Dian Palmer, SEIU Local 73’s president. “The lowest paid support workers who are the backbone of our schools are going to see raises that mean their families won’t have to struggle with living in an expensive city where costs keep going up.”

Stacy Davis Gates, CTU’s vice president, alludes to a “monumental agreement” reached with CPS and the city on her Twitter account, but no official statement has been issued.

s.smylie@hpherald.com