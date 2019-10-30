Dorothy Baker, 77

Nurse and parishioner at St. Paul & the Redeemer

Dorothy Clark Baker, a retired nurse and committed parishioner at the St. Paul & the Redeemer Episcopal Church, died on Sept. 18 while vacationing in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She was 77.

She was born to Sara Jane Googe and Robert Cecil Clark, Sr., on March 27, 1942, in Baxley, Georgia, and grew up across the state in Columbus, where she graduated from high school in 1960. She completed training as a registered nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta before receiving a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Georgia in Athens.

Back in Atlanta, Baker held several supervisory positions at Eggleston Children’s Hospital, where she developed a special interest in managing children with rumination syndrome, a chronic motility disorder characterized by involuntary contraction of the abdomen muscles.

She started the graduate nursing program at the University of Pittsburgh in 1971, earning a master’s degree before taking a job as vice president of nursing at the Newington Children’s Hospital in Newington, Connecticut, where she remained for 10 years.

She married Alfred L. Baker, now a professor emeritus of medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and the two lived together in Chicago until her death. She worked with Friends Against AIDS, an auxiliary group to Care2Prevent at the University of Chicago, held several positions at St. Paul & the Redeemer, was active in city ward politics and, with her husband, was a strong supporter of Wake Forest University.

Her husband survives her, as does a sister, Ann Clark Morrison of Hilton Head, several nieces and nephews — including Deborah Morrison Mccandless of Hilton Head, Patricia Morrison Mack of Dolumbia, South Carolina, Gregory Blen Clark of Woodstock, Georgia, and Michael Brian Clark of Virginia — and numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p. m. on Nov. 2 at St. Paul & the Redeemer, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave. Instead of flowers, the bereaved request mourners make gifts to the Youth Program at St. Paul and the Redeemer or to the Dorothy C. and Alfred L. Baker Scholarship Fund at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, PO Box 571021 , Winston Salem, NC 27157, or online at www.wakehealth.edu/About-Us/Philanthropy.

