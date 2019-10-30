Dr. Brazier repeats opposition to CBA

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

WOODLAWN — During the 1Woodlawn meeting on Oct. 24, Pastor Bryon T. Brazier spoke to residents of Woodlawn about the opportunity to increase economic development in the neighborhood and the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) ordinance.

Brazier’s biggest announcement of the evening was when he said that he will retire from doing community work around October next year if plans for development in Woodlawn take place.

“The idea of this is this; I can’t be the default,” he said. “It is up to this community to do it, not me. I’m not the leader of this community. I am an advocate. I’m not the representative of this community, the alderman is. You are the community.”

Later on, Brazier spoke about the pros and cons of the CBA ordinance. Before Thursday’s meeting, Brazier came out against the CBA ordinance in an interview with the Herald, saying that it would “drive institutional poverty for the community. It creates that reservation-kind of system: institutionalized, concentrated poverty within a community that has never worked.”

The pastor doubled down on his thoughts on Thursday evening. While he said he is not completely against the ordinance, he insisted that the CBA ordinance in its current condition will not pass.

“The way the ordinance is written where 100% of the land is used as a set-aside for those under 60% of Area Median Income … does provide an area of concentrated poverty very similar to the same rationale that was used to build Robert Taylor and Stateway Homes. At the same time, there are several legalities in the ordinance that corporation counsel has bought up that deals with how it was written. There has been no economic impact evaluation of the ordinance,” said Brazier.

The next general meeting will be January 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

