New South Shore grocery store holding hiring event Friday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The long-awaited Local Market Shop & Save coming to South Shore is having a hiring event on Friday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7131 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

The grocery store is seeking candidates for all positions.

Attracting a new anchor to the Jeffrey Plaza to replace the Dominick’s that closed alongside 82 others in Chicagoland in 2013 has long been a priority of Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who lives in South Shore. The site is the last former Dominick’s in the city to be replaced by a new tenant.

The Shop & Save owners completed the deal on the Jeffrey Plaza location in February; Hairston has said the Local Market will open this autumn.

