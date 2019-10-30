POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents as having occurred between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 8:40 a.m., a roughly 25-year-old man peered into an apartment window from an alley off of the 5500 South block of Kenwood Avenue; the victim went to the exterior of her apartment, where she found him standing and performing a sex act without exposing himself. Chicago Police detectives are investigating.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 12:07 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect at 5735 S. Payne Drive who broke the windows of a parked car and entered the vehicle, later being charged with felony burglary.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7:20 a.m., UCPD officers arrested a trespasser at the University of Chicago Bookstore, 970 E. 58th St., who had ignored warnings.

On Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., UCPD officers arrested and detained a thief who ran out of a store at 1554 E. 55th St., the address of Walgreens, without paying for merchandise. The UCPD turned the suspect over to the Chicago Police, who arrested the suspect.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11:37 a.m., police received a report from a woman who said her ex-husband had unlawfully entered her apartment on the 5600 South block of Maryland Avenue and taken various items.

