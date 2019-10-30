Ribbon cutting at Philz

Philz Coffee, 1425 E. 53rd St., celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting today. Joining the ribbon cutting were (from the left) Wallace Goode (executive director Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce), Troy Ratliff (honorary board member Hyde Park School of Dance), Raymonde Vance (office administrator South East Chicago Commission), Rebecca Bretz (program coordinator South East Chicago Commission), AJ Beckley (barista Philz Coffee), Sue Malone (advertising manager Hyde Park Herald), Eli Cooper (barista Philz Coffee), Alexandra Desrosiers (district director for State Sen. Robert Peters), Heather Cleary (store leader Philz Coffee), Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Amer Abdullah (owner Cedars Mediterranean Kitchen), Diane Burnham (executive director South East Chicago Commission), Bennie M. Currie (principal MBC Financial Strategies), Amado Lopez (executive chef Cedars Mediterranean Kitchen), Darra Michelle (event planner Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce), Marshall Callery (volunteer Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce), Gregory Foreman (volunteer coordinator Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce) and Shawn Wong (barista Philz Coffee). In the background on the right Philz Coffee team leader Brandon Lee works the bar.