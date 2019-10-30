Some Hyde Park businesses plan to close early on Halloween

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Some businesses in Downtown Hyde Park plan to close early on Halloween tomorrow:

Vanille Pâtisserie. 5229 S. Harper Court, at 3 p.m.

Sir & Madame, 5225 S. Harper Court, 4 p.m.

Five Guys, 1456 E. 53rd St., 4 p.m.

Modern Cooperative, 1500 E. 53rd St., 5 p.m.

Dearborn Denim, 1504 E. 53rd St., 5 p.m.

Philz Coffee, 1425 E. 53rd St., 5:30 p.m.

Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery, 5215 S. Harper Ave., 6 p.m.

Office Depot, 5420 S. Lake Park Ave., 6 p.m.

Boston Market, 1424 E. 53rd St., 8 p.m.

Café 53, 1369 E. 53rd St., 8 p.m.

The “Kids Klub” at LA Fitness, 5224 S. Lake Park Ave., will close at 4 p.m., though the gym will maintain normal hours. Corepower Yoga, 1539 E. 53rd St., will have its last class at 5:30 p.m.

Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St., will be closed all day.

The following businesses may close early tomorrow, though they had not yet set time:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1522 E. 53rd St.

Roti Modern Mediterranean, 1526 E. 53rd St.

Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St.

Mellow Yellow, 1508 E. 53rd St.

Chant, 1509 E. 53rd St.

Rajun Cajun, 1459 E. 53rd St.

Milo Thaci of Milo’s Salon and Spa, 1380 E. 53rd St., said he has appointments at 5 p.m. but “if it’s 5:30 and no one else is coming, I’m closing.”

Maravillas Restaurant, 5506 S. Lake Park Ave., will be staying open late and offering Halloween specials. The Falcon Inn, 1601 E. 53rd St., is having a costume party until 11 p.m. or midnight.

Street closures to accommodate programming between Lake Park and Blackstone avenues and 52nd and 54th streets will begin at noon.

The National Weather Service is predicting blustery weather on Halloween night, with rain and snow likely before 8 and a chance of snow until 1 a.m. The agency predicts wind out of the west with gusts as high as 30 mph and a low around 27 degrees — the first freeze of the season.

The Herald’s staff writers, Aaron Gettinger and Samantha Smylie, will be reporting from the streets tomorrow. They can be reached by email at a.gettinger@hpherald.com and s.smylie@hpherald.com and on Twitter at @aarondgettinger and @sammie_smylie. The Herald’s office, 1525 E. 53rd St., Suite 920, will be staffed through the evening and can be reached at 773-358-3132.

