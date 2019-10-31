CTUs strike is over; students will go back to school on Friday

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

After 11 days, the Chicago Teachers’ Union (CTU) strike has ended and students will return to school Friday, Nov. 1, according to Chalkbeat Chicago.

On Oct. 30, the House of Delegates voted in favor of the new contract, but the strike continued as CTU leadership pushed Mayor Lori Lightfoot to restore student instructional days lost during the strike. On Oct. 31, Lightfoot and CTU leadership agreed to end the work stoppage and add back 5 make-up days for students.

The CTU said in a press release the union was able to bring major wins to classrooms – among them increasing support staff, creating a pipeline for clinicians, reducing K-12 classroom size and support for special education teachers.

In Hyde Park, Kenwood Academy’s Freedom School has ended. Throughout the strike educators at Kenwood invited students to meet at the corner of 51st Street and Harper Avenue between 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to learn about unjust societal structures with a focus on educational inequality in Chicago.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club will end its strike camp but continue with its aftercare programming for students. The strike camp offered youth a fun, safe environment during the strike and gave parents peace of mind about their students’ safety during the day.

