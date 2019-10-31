Futons-N-More reopens on North Side after closing on 53rd Street

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Futons-N-More has reopened at 1329 N. Clybourn Ave. in Old Town after 23 years of operation in Hyde Park. Owner Greg Estrada blamed a rent increase for the move.

“I couldn’t run my business from that location anymore,” he said. “The rent was way too expensive, and negotiating with Mac Properties was very, very difficult.”

The Hyde Park location, formerly at 1370 E. 53rd St., closed on Sept. 30

“I would like to thank the customers from Hyde Park who patronized me for so many years,” Estrada said. He added that he is still offering the same service as before, with delivery and set-up — and with lower prices. He can be reached at 773-324-7083.

hpherald@hpherald.com