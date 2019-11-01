Broncos to face Riverside-Brookfield in State Playoffs on Saturday

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood Broncos football team will play its opening game of the State Playoffs on Saturday, thanks to Thursday’s labor settlement between the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Public Schools.

The football players and the rest of Chicago’s students returned to class on the last possible day for Chicago schools to be able to participate in the playoffs.

“I feel ecstatic especially for the seniors and the kids,” said Billy Survillion, assistant coach for the Broncos, about the opportunity for the Broncos to play in the state playoffs. “The opportunity to play one more game is amazing.”

The 7th-seeded Broncos are scheduled to play 10th-seeded Riverside-Brookfield on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at Gately Stadium.

While the football team enters the playoffs, Kenwood’s soccer and cross-country teams both had their seasons end prematurely because of the 11-day strike by the CTU.

