MSI to open holiday exhibits with Nov. 14 tree-lighting ceremony

The most-wonderful time of the year is upon us again, and the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) will open its two holiday exhibitions, “Christmas Around the World” and “Holidays of Light,” with a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m.

The commemorations have grown from a single tree in 1942 to a 4-story specimen with 30,000 lights in the museum rotunda, itself surrounded by more than 50 volunteer-decorated trees and displays representing worldwide holiday traditions: Chinese New Year, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, Hanukkah, Visakha Puja Day and St. Lucia Day.

“Christmas Around the World” and “Holidays of Light” are included in the cost of admission to MSI, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive; live holiday performances are planned on weekends. The exhibitions will close on Jan. 5.

While “Christmas Around the World” and “Holidays of Light” will open two weeks before Thanksgiving, the National Weather Service is predicting well-below-average local temperatures for mid-November so visitors should have no difficulty getting into a winter mood.

