POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3.

HERALD STAFF REPORT

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 3:20 a.m., a suspect, armed with a handgun, carjacked a victim at 5343 S. Woodlawn Ave. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Oct. 28 at 8 p.m., a thief took cash from an employees’ tip jar at the Te’amo Boba Bar, 1115 E. 55th St.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8:20 a.m., UCPD arrested a trespasser who ignored previous warnings at Rosenwald Hall, 1101 E. 58th St.

On Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m., two robbers, one of whom implied they had a weapon, forcibly took property from a victim walking at 5202 S. Drexel Ave. and fled in a waiting vehicle. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Oct. 31 at 10:14 p.m., UCPD officers arrested a suspect who was spray-painting graffiti on a store window at 1550 E. 55th St., the location of the Bonjour Bakery Cafe.

On Friday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m., an ex-boyfriend twisted a victim’s arm at the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, 5758 S. Maryland Ave., and fled before police were called.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, at 12:40 a.m., a person reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown person while attending a party on the 5700 South block of Woodlawn Avenue. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Nov. 3 at 8:40 p.m., a UCPD officer arrested an unknown trespasser who ignored previous warnings at the Bartlett Dining Commons, 5640 S. University Ave.

