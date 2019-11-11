Kenwood falls to Deerfield 28-13 in second round of State Football Playoffs

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood Broncos’ successful football season ended Saturday with a 28-to-13 loss to Deerfield High School in the second round of the IHSA State Playoffs.

“This season was a huge success (as far as) building the program in the right direction,” said Billy Survillion, assistant coach of the Broncos. “(Today) we didn’t seize the moment.”

In Survillion’s opinion, the Broncos beat themselves, as much as the Warriors beat them in a game with several turnovers.

Early in the first half, a pass by Broncos quarterback Kaleb Garner was intercepted in Bronco territory by Warrior defense back Camden Sabath.

Following the interception, the Broncos defense stiffened and forced a fumble by Deerfield running back Finn Pressl. Pressl’s bobble was returned 40 yards for a touchdown by linebacker BJ Mayes, giving the Broncos a 6-0 lead after a failed extra point attempt.

After two more stops by the Broncos defense, the Deerfield defense stripped the ball out of wide receiver Dante Reynolds’ hands and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was good, and the Warriors led 7-6.

Deerfield’s offense added two more touchdowns and one extra point to build a 20 – 6 lead at half time.

In the second half, the Broncos gave up just two field goals and a safety, but they could muster only one touchdown in response.

In spite of the loss, head coach Sinque Turner and the Broncos could call their season a positive one. They finished as co-conference champions with Payton College Prep with an 8-2-1 overall record and a 4-0-1 record in conference play.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

LB BJ Mayes, Kenwood, 40-yard TD fumble recovery.