Tamer Abouzeid challenges Sen. Peters from the left

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Tamer Y. Abouzeid, an investigator at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), is challenging Robert Peters for his seat in the Illinois Senate, saying he can fight more effectively against endemic Illinois corruption than the incumbent while delivering left-of-center public policy.

Abouzeid immigrated to Illinois from Egypt in 1998 and, with the exception of four years in Washington where he was a student at the Georgetown University Law Center, has lived here ever since. He had planned to work in private law practice but said 10 months of representing clients in landlord-tenant and small claims disputes in Washington and the 2016 presidential election moved him to think that “there was no more time to waste.”

He announced his candidacy in the spring, citing what he called “broken” city and state politics and the need for an independent, bold legislator.

Springfield, under the total control of the Democratic Party, is passing the more progressive legislation than it has in decades. But corruption is still rampant: Former Northwest Side Rep. Luis Arroyo (D-3rd) resigned on Nov. 1 after being charged with bribery. Still, as 36th Ward committeeman, he wants to appoint his successor in Springfield.

“Corruption is not a thing where, when we say, ‘If we’re getting the policies that we like passed, we should look over corruption and pretend like it’s not there,’” Abouzeid said. “There’s no one party that has a monopoly on corruption in Illinois, and Democrats are just as much guilty of it in Illinois as Republicans. And I think we need to be willing to call that out, and we need to put concrete measures in place to make sure that we start weeding it out.”

Abouzeid takes issue with Peters’ fundraising; per his reporting to the State Board of Elections, Peters has $112,149.36 on hand, with donations from several labor unions’ political action committees, but also those from the Illinois Hospital Association, which transferred $500 on June 28; the Illinois Hotel-Motel PAC, which transferred $1,000 on June 26; and the Realtor Political Action Committee, which transferred $300 on Feb. 22.

Abouzeid said those organizations are anti-union.

“I don’t think you can say on your website that you’re going to be a grassroots-funded campaign, and you’re not going to take money from lobbyists or campaign PACS and then turn around and take that money,” he said. “I understand running campaigns is expensive, and we’d all rather have a lot of money to run our campaigns. But I think you’ve got to stick to your principles on that one.”

Abouzeid also criticized Peters for his ties to established Chicago Democrats; he has close ties to Cook County Board President and party chairwoman Toni Preckwinkle.

“A lot of times we see people come in, and machine politics is what they know,” he said. “It’s where they grew up, and it’s what they’ve gotten used to.”

He called for stricter conflict of interest rules, “a proper legislative inspector general who is not controlled by the legislature” and term limits.

“Seeing the money aspect and how the appointment happened, I don’t think I can wholeheartedly say Robert is going to take on those challenges,” Abouzeid said, recalling the residency questions that arose after Peters’ appointment in January.

Being “pro-justice” is the other issue animating Abouzeid’s candidacy: “Whether it’s in housing, jobs, environmental conditions, education, development.” He said the development in Hyde Park and Streeterville, where he lives, is unsustainable while other areas of the 13th District, which stretches along the lakefront to the Indiana border, stagnate: “At some point, you’re going to run out of people who can afford to live in these places.

He supports lifting the statewide ban on rent control and advocates implementing controls across the state, differentiating by locations’ costs of living. Asked how he would support development without corresponding displacement, Abouzeid floated “uber-localized hiring incentives” forcing developers to “hire as close to where they are as possible.”

He would also require developers to set aside a certain percentage, “a minimum of 15 to 20%,” of units as affordable, based on varying costs of living across Illinois.

Developers will not choose to make less money when they could make more money, Abouzeid said, hence the reason for mandates. He is open to state support for developers who build with those mandates. But he would require affordable housing mandates in Streeterville. “There’s still a return on investment,” he said, saying that leftists have to be “willing to take on the hypocrisy of people who will talk about this stuff but then turn NIMBY once it’s coming to their neighborhood.

“You have to be willing to do it. You have to be willing to say, ‘Yes, in my own neighborhood.’”

He supports the county plan to provide more services and cut fares on the Metra Electric District, disavowing the “protectionism” of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who opposes the move for fear of eating into the CTA’s ridership. He thinks closing certain streets to motor vehicle traffic and surge-pricing motorists and rideshare users could be good policy.

“We’re spending too much money on roads when we could be spending that money and make it easier to get around without having to use a car,” Abouzeid said. He says the capital bill funds ought to focus on environmental justice, like replacing lead water service lines, and controlling where chemical companies are being established.

“We can make this state and this district more vibrant economically while still allowing people to be able to live in it and take part in it, because the spoils of living in a world-class city like Chicago should not only go to a select few,” Abouzeid said. He supports municipalization of ComEd, saying, “Anytime you give me the option of having something controlled by a for-profit company or by the people, I’m going to choose the people.”

Asked why he would give socialized control of a public utility provider to elected bodies he had just castigated as corrupt, Abouzeid cautioned that being anti-corruption and pro-justice are “parallel tracks.”

“We can’t say, ‘Forget about democracy’ because a lot of our elected officials are corrupt,’” he said. “Let’s make our democracy better. Let’s hold our elected officials who are corrupt to account. Let’s also vote them out and put in non-corrupt people — and at the same time let people have control over their own lives.”

Financially, Abouzeid acknowledged the city and state’s terrible financial state and said progressive taxation needs to be applied “in everything we do, not just when it comes to income taxes.” Fines and tickets could be progressive, with higher-earning lawbreakers being ticketed at higher percentages than those who make less money.

He said governments need to re-prioritize spending, urging less money for policing, saying that, while the crime reduction is good, Chicago is not as safe as it should be for its law enforcement investment. As a COPA investigator, he said he sees civilians who are often subjected to unconstitutional searches and seizures and an unequal discharge of the law based on neighborhood.

In Springfield, Abouzeid said he would move for bodies like COPA to have more power and advocate for the Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC), a representative 22-person body that would hire and fire the Chicago Police superintendent, establish law enforcement policy, investigate shootings and abuse and negotiate contracts. (Six aldermen introduced it again in May.)

He would propose legislation allowing civilian oversight agencies to have a legal section to act as administrative prosecutors before a police board and as special prosecutors in county court, taking the power away from municipal departments of law, which defend officers in civilian cases, and state’s attorneys, respectively.

“What the state can do is say that civilian oversight agencies like COPA are able to act as special prosecutors in county courts,” Abouzeid said. “We can also say that civilian oversight agencies have to prosecute the administrative cases.” A police department could not investigate itself, as the Chicago Police can if a person survives a shooting.

Abouzeid, as a Streeterville resident, an immigrant and an Arab American, would be a surprising representative for the 13th District. He intends to compete on his ideas. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to vote for someone who looks like me or may have had the same experiences of me,” he said, praising voters’ open-mindedness. He said his campaign will canvas every neighborhood.

“Wherever we are in this state or in this city, if you think you want to join the fight, you should join the fight,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to achieve change that way. I think people have to be willing to put their name on the line and their reputation on the line, and they have to be leaders. They have to be willing to go out on a limb for what they believe in.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com