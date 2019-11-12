A Night Out: With spicy cuisine for a cold climate, Cafe Corea will get you through the winter

By Aaron Gettinger

Staff writer

Seoul isn’t as snowy as Chicago, but it is every bit as cold, and its cuisine has evolved to complement its climate.

While Mongolian, Northern Chinese and Japanese cuisines are not so terribly spicy, Koreans became strongly attached to the chili peppers that made their way across the Pacific in the 1600s. Kimchi — the cabbage fermented like sauerkraut to last through the long winter — became steadfastly associated with those peppers; it has hundreds of varieties, but the bright-red, spicy, slightly effervescent form is foremost in the West.

Hyde Parks’ Café Corea, 1603 E. 55th St., has been dishing out Korean standards since 2003. It is an unpretentious, BYOB, in-neighborhood, mom-and-pop establishment, with a 24-seat dining room quiet enough to hold a conversation without straining. It serves dishes with a degree of hardiness that perfectly fit the blustery weather.

Its kitchen is open to the restaurant for utility’s sake, not out of a chic sense of design. Customers need to walk through a prep area with visible cabbages and Asian pears to get to the restrooms. Some of the upholstery on the chairs is worn, though the restaurant is clean and the service attentive.

Meals come with four requisite banchan (plated side dishes): daikon radish shreds in light vinegar, julienned potato and carrots, potato chunks dressed in soy and chili oil and scarlet-colored kimchi.

Jjigae means stew, and I always get soft tofu jjigae when it’s on the menu. At Cafe Corea, it’s rendered suntofu jjigae and can be made with vegetables, seafood, pork, beef or kimchi ($12.95), which we ordered and shared. It came to the table bubbling merrily in a little cauldron. We flavored spoonfuls of white rice with the red broth as we waited for its contents to cool off. Packed with kimchi and quite sour, it’s both healthy and hearty — as was denjang jjigae, made with the Korean fermented bean paste that bears a similarity with Japanese miso. I got the version with anchovies ($13.95); it tasted like the sea.

Bibimbap — rice topped with vegetables and fried eggs — is a good introduction to Korean cuisine. Order it here cooked in a dolsot, or hot stone bowl ($13.95 for tofu, $14.95 for beef), so that the bottom layer of the rice crisps deliciously. It comes with a bottle of gochujang, the spicy-sweet fermented chili sauce that can be liberally applied.

Compared with their ideal forms, the other entrees we tried slightly missed the mark. Ojinguh bokgum — noodles with stir-fried squid, mixed vegetables and hot sauce ($15.95) — would have been better in the summer: the vermicelli-like noodles were not substantial-enough for the shoulder season between autumn and winter.

The beef bulgogi ($18.95) was appropriately salty and sweet (those Asian pears are typically incorporated, alongside soy sauce and sesame oil, into its marinade), but the meat wasn’t slightly browned — the menu said it was broiled, but it tasted boiled — and it didn’t come with fun lettuce wraps.

Neither it nor the kalguksu, a noodle soup with vegetables, beef and fried egg ($11.95) were as vibrantly spicy as advertised by the little red chili peppers beside them on the menu. Spicy heat brings other flavors into sharper relief; any warm bowl of noodles and soup is welcome on a cold day, but I would have liked more spice.

I recommend it as a mom-and-pop shop serving solid Korean food, a welcome mainstay among the Asian restaurants along its block of 55th Street.

There will be a day this winter when you require a boiling pot of flavor to warm your body and soul. Cafe Corea will fill the bill.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com