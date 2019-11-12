MSI’s ‘MedLab’ helps students learn about medical careers

By AARON GETTINGER

A new facility at the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) allows students a view into a medical internship, virtually meeting patients, running tests, making a diagnosis and prescribing treatment as part of the museum’s hopes to spark interest in careers in medicine.

Outside of the museum, Senior Manager of Student Experiences Jason Dupuis said “MedLab,” which opened last week, was designed to allow teachers to work through the experience on individual iPads.

“The goal from the beginning was to make it as easy as possible for teachers to use this in their classroom without jumping through hopes or downloading anything,” he said of the browser-based program. “The whole class will be working on their case study, their virtual patient, trying to make that diagnosis and do those tests.”

MSI, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, worked with University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine students to ensure that the case studies were scientifically correct and that the primary care routine students undertake is true to life.

“Anybody in the world could go to it and use it in their classroom,” he said. In Hyde Park, a human simulator robot, used in hospitals and universities to train students to work with people, allow the MSI to run on-site asthma, diabetes and heart disease labs; in the latter, a pretend patient has come into the simulated emergency room, and students take vital signs tests and clinical exams. They examine the heart with a simulated ultrasound.

After the tests, students at MSI discuss whether or not their hypotheses were supported and make recommendations for treatment.

“We’re hoping that students learn more about health sciences careers,” Dupuis said. At each stage of the iPad curriculum, students learn more about careers in areas such as phlebotomy or physician assistance.

The program has been in development for the past few years, thanks to a grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Director of Science Exhibits and Partnerships Patricia Ward, who was a principal investigator on the grant, said the MedLab represents a key facet of MSI’s mission to the public.

“Some of our work, particularly more on the education programming arena, is very well suited for funding from different government agencies that are also interested in education,” she said. NIH is “really interested in not only getting young people engaged in the content that might be reflected in some of these programs that have to do with bioscience, medical science, biomedical things, but also to spark their interest in potential careers.”

Ideally, students will also understand a better understanding of their own health and wellbeing from the program, Ward said.

Alongside the grants comes a research and evaluation component, through surveys, interviews and observation. The MedLab, for instance, had external evaluators as well as internal ones distinct from the people who developed the program.

“It both helps inform us at the beginning of any given project about what’s resonating with people, what’s important, what do people know, what do they not know,” Ward said. “It’s also important as they go through the process of developing a program like MedLab — we call it formative evaluation — so testing different elements of it along the way… and then looking at impacts,” like what students are learning and how they think about it.

“We want students to be engaged in those types of programs,” she said. “They look at the patient, and they kind of care about him.”

