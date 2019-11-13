A big weekend of classical music throughout Hyde Park

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

This past weekend brought a bumper crop of classical music to Hyde Park – three great concerts over three days.

Vision String Quartet

The Vision String Quartet made their American debut at Mandel Hall Friday night. The Berlin-based ensemble, consisting of Jakob Encke, Daniel Stoll (violins), Sander Stuart (viola), and Leonard Disselhorst (cello), have their own unique approach to music. Like classical music soloists as well as pop stars, they perform from memory and all of them save the cellist stand while they play. They were dressed exactly the same way: black shirts, black blazers, black trousers and belt, and black shoes. (Seen from row K, the clothes might have all been procured from the same place, they were so well matched.)

That element of their performance may be seen by some as a bit gimmicky, but the results were not. This is a quartet with an incredible ability to connect with the audience. Their ensemble work creates exciting, well-balanced music full of detail and nuance.

They opened their University of Chicago Presents concert Friday night with the String Quartet No. 4 by Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz (1909–1969). The opening movement began slowly with gentle moments of tension like small solar flares, while the following Andante was quiet, expressive, and at times intriguing. The gleeful closing movement featured perky playing, clever dynamic effects and an engaging pizzicato section.

Haydn’s String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1 was marvelous. It began with bubbly and pleasing enthusiasm, rapid passages dispatched with flair, and a steady pulse. The Adagio featured refined playing with gentle, unforced sound. The minuet movement, marked “presto,” was vibrant with first violinist Encke providing attention-grabbing playing. The conclusion, also marked “presto,” had not just the speed expected, but grace as well.

After the intermission the quartet returned for Schumann’s String Quartet No. 3 in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3. They offered a thoughtful and well-considered interpretation. Their shaping of phrases as well as the architecture of entire sections, gave their performance a polish not always seen in string quartets with far greater age and experience. They found the right combination of bounce and force, creating gorgeous music.

The foursome offered a short encore: a composition of their own entitled “Samba.” This was a delightful little, lilting piece full of strumming and plucking and a bit of physical humor as the players each took solo sections. It was playful and charming and a great way to end a wonderful concert.

Fourth Coast Ensemble

Saturday night found the members of the Fourth Coast Ensemble here in Hyde Park performing at the venue where the group was founded in 2013: St. Paul and the Redeemer Church. The group is a vocal quartet made up of soprano Sarah van der Ploeg, mezzo-soprano Bridget Skaggs (the only founding member still with the group), tenor Ace Gangoso, and bass-baritone David Govertsen.

Most of the concert was made up of solo songs sung by each of the members in turn. Entitled “American Woman,” the performance featured only music written by women composers.

It opened with “Three Browning Songs” by Amy Beach. Gangoso offered up a big, joyful voice and pretty singing. The tenor was adept at physical interpretation too, creating movement, gestures, and even facial expressions to help advance his interpretation.

Marion Bauer’s “Song of the Wanderer” featured van der Ploeg, Skaggs, and Gangoso in a haunting melody which turned into a marvelous canon. Skaggs then took on “White Moon” by Ruth Crawford-Seeger. It was atmospheric and crisply delivered.

“Nothin’ but Love” by Carrie Jacobs-Bond is a short little ditty, performed with humor and panache by Govertsen, who didn’t actually wink at the audience, but provided just the right amount of silliness. He followed with “Travels End” by Florence Price. He drew out all the beauty from the melody and provided a touching performance. He brought heft to “Lincoln’s Final” by Jennifer Higdon, a song set to an excerpt from Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address. A political speech may not seem a promising place to find a musical text, but Higdon selected an excellent sliver of the speech and created appropriate and interesting music. Govertsen’s deep voice was perfect, his diction perfect, and his clarity of purpose was superb.

Amy Beach’s “Dark is the Night” was attractive in the hands of van der Ploeg, even if some of the words were lost. She was joined by alto saxophonist J. Michael Weiss-Holmes for “This Arc Towards Justice” by Andrea Clearfield. The saxophone was alluring and the soprano provided an intense performance, even if her sound was a little harsh at the top.

Jake Heggie is big in Chicago right now, with last year’s Chicago premiere of “Moby Dick” at Chicago Opera Theater and the current run of “Dead Man Walking” at Lyric Opera of Chicago. Skaggs performed two Heggie songs related to the latter opera, settings of texts by Sister Helen Prejean. (The opera “Dead Man Walking” and the movie that preceded it are both based on Sister Helen’s book of the same name.) “I Catch on Fire” and “The Deepest Desire” set to music Sister Helen’s journey and how she came to become a powerful voice against the death penalty. Skaggs beautifully captured the power of the forces that propelled Sister Helen and she was adeptly joined by Marie Micol Bennett (a Hyde Park native), who offered a wonderful flute accompaniment.

The big piece on the program was held to the end, which featured the Chicago premiere of “Are Women People?” by Lori Laitman. The work is a celebration of women’s right to vote, now marking its hundredth anniversary. Written for all four voices, it is a collection of eight songs, half a cappella, half with piano, four-hands accompaniment. It was introduced by pianist Andrew Rosenblum, the son of the composer. He was joined at the piano by Maria Sumareva.

“Are Women People?” is a delightful romp. Particularly notable is how Laitman sets the text. The women and the men may sometimes echo the same words, but with different emphasis so, for example, while the women sing something which is entirely unobjectionable today, the men sing it as if it is nonsense. This offers a window to the past as well as a lesson on prejudice. The final “song” is set to the text of the 19th Amendment. This seems even more unlikely than a political speech for musical enlightenment, but Laitman makes it interesting.

Chicago Ensemble

The Chicago Ensemble kicked off its 43rd season at International House on Sunday afternoon. Artistic director and ensemble pianist Gerald Rizzer, known for his ability to find interesting music yet unfamiliar music, scored a big win on a football Sunday with three pieces featuring French flair from the first part of the 20th century. Violinist Jaime Gorgojo, violist Benton Wedge (making his Chicago Ensemble debut), and cellist Andrew Snow joined him.

“Trio” (for violin, viola, and cello) by Jean Francaix featured neat and tidy rapid lines. The unexpected harmonies were pleasing and there was wistful playing. It ended with pert pizzicato.

Martinu’s “Quartet” for all the players, proved an attractive melding of Czech and French influences. There was angular sound in the opening followed by complex string lines punctuated by shards of sound from the piano. The hymn-like opening of the “Allegretto” was lovely. As the music developed, there was attention-grabbing bustle.

The concert closed with Chausson’s Quartet in A Major. It featured graceful yet energetic playing. The ensemble let the music unfold easily and found all the animation in the score, never perturbed by the sometimes-sudden changes in mood or tempo. The final movement had lots of fascinating meanderings and the music gathered force for the happy ending.