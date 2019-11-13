Gunman holds Kenwood victims, robs them and then flees

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

A suspect at large committed a home invasion in Kenwood on Nov. 6, accosting three victims at gunpoint and forcing two women to drive him to South Shore, where made one of the victims withdraw money he subsequently stole, and to another business in Calumet Heights, where the victims escaped and where the suspect he fled.

The Chicago Police report that the victims — a man, 47, and 2 women, 62 and 35 — were inside a building on the 1300 East block of 50th Street at approximately 10:10 a.m. when they heard the offender, described as a Black man 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. The male victim made contact with him, and the offender demanded by gunpoint that he get on the ground.

The female victims heard the incident and went to check on the man, at which point the offender forced them to get on the ground as well.

The offender said he needed money and forced the women to drive him south in the 35-year-old’s vehicle. He made the 35-year-old retrieve currency for him, reportedly from an ATM, on the 7800 Block of Stony Island. They stopped again Kenwood Liquors, 8810 S Stony Island Ave., where general manager Geoffrey Dixon said the offender ordered the 35-year-old to buy alcohol.

The victim ran to the back of the store while the 62-year-old remained in the car with the offender.

“Our staff got wind of what was going on, and they reached out to the police,” Dixon said, adding that officers arrived within “seconds.”

Footage from Kenwood Liquors shows the offender fleeing southbound in the victims’ car; Dixon said he released the 62-year-old a block or two south of the store.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating. Dixon said the police have yet to come to retrieve the footage.

