Issues with heat continue at Kenwood Academy

Issues with Kenwood Academy’s heating system continued on Wednesday, the second-consecutive day of below-normal temperatures in Chicago, though none of the students who spoke to the Herald at the end of the school day reported any issues with the heat while they were in class.

“I regret to inform you that several of our classrooms continue to have insufficient heat circulation,” the school administration wrote to Kenwood parents. “Once we became aware of this situation, we immediately contacted our building engineer and the (Chicago Public Schools) Facilities Department, and they are working diligently to identify the cause and address this issue.

“We will continue to check temperatures throughout the day to ensure they are safe. Most classrooms are warm, and the affected classrooms with cooler temperatures have moved to the auditorium. As a precaution, we are also working to install temporary heating for the affected classrooms.”

The National Weather Service reported 26 degrees as today’s high temperature. Rising, above-freezing temperatures are predicted for the rest of the week.

