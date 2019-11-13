King disappointed with Lightfoot’s $15 per hour minimum wage proposal because tipped workers are excluded

By AARON GETTINGER

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced legislation during today’s City Council meeting to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2021; tipped workers would receive a raise from $6.40 to $8.40 next year, with tips making up the remaining balance to the minimum wage and employers charged with making up the difference if tips do not exceed it.

Including tipped workers has been at the cornerstone of Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) parallel fight to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 since she introduced her Raise Chicago Ordinance on June 12.

“I was disappointed to see the restaurant industry’s subminimum wage proposal within the management ordinance,” King said in a Nov. 13 statement. “The Raise Chicago Coalition has worked tirelessly to craft an ordinance that would both bring our city’s most vulnerable workers, whom are often individuals of color and disproportionately women, out of poverty while supplying the industry with a responsible and gradual increase of the subminimum wage.

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of these workers and look forward to an ongoing dialogue.”

Kind has argued that the exemption for tipped workers is discriminatory, saying in June that “White men receive more than women or people of color, while tip amounts have little to do with service or quality.”

Thirty-seven aldermen are co-sponsoring the ordinance. Several labor unions support it, but lobbying groups for Illinois hotels and restaurants lobbied against it at a Sept. 17 committee hearing.

Last month, King said the ordinance would come up for a vote in November, but Lightfoot announced her opposition to including tipped workers under the $15 hourly minimum wage in an Oct. 18 interview with the Sun-Times, saying she had heard from restaurateurs and workers who supported the lower tipped wage and that no “one size fits all.”

At a Nov. 7 press conference, King said a $15 universal minimum wage would give vulnerable people the dignity of a living wage and that Lightfoot and the City Council were working “towards a solution that will assure we lift these workers, most of whom are Black and Brown and women, out of poverty.”

The press release announcing Lightfoot’s ordinance introduction said the tipped minimum wage increase to $8.40 would give “restaurant owners and workers the flexibility to meet the demands of their industry while raising the minimum wage.”

“We must have balance between the needs of hard-working Chicagoans and the neighborhood businesses that drive our economy, said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association in the mayor’s statement; he had previously lobbied against King’s ordinance at the September Workforce Development Committee meeting. “This ordinance takes a pragmatic approach to a $15 minimum wage that will protect jobs while keeping costs reasonable for both restaurants and diners.”

Under Lightfoot’s ordinance, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection would study the economic impact of tipped wages and the effectiveness of enforcement in 2020.

The mayor’s ordinance would increase the city’s minimum wage from $13 an hour to $14 on July 1 and to $15 in July 2021. It would then annually increase with the consumer price index, capped at 2.5% annually. Businesses with 20 employees or fewer would have until 2023 to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and businesses with fewer than 4 employees would be exempt from the ordinance. The minimum wage exemption for workers under the age of 18 would end, as youth would receive the $15 hourly wage by 2024.

“Increasing Chicago’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021 was a promise I made to residents during the campaign because it is fundamental to our mission of ensuring every Chicagoan has the chance to earn a fair and competitive wage,” Lightfoot said in the statement. “While we have much more to do to eradicate poverty in our city, this measure was developed with input from elected officials, labor, business and other key stakeholders to help ensure more Chicagoans are able to provide for their families.”

In February, the state government passed a law raising the hourly minimum to $15 across Illinois in 2025

