Kudos and thanks for ‘CollabOOration’

To the Editor:

I’ve said it on Facebook and I’ll say it again. Kudos and congratulations to those who organized the CollabOOration Halloween event this year!

I was one of the skeptics who wasn’t sure it would work, and I was absolutely delighted to find out that my concerns were totally unfounded! Every aspect of the organizing, from the police presence to the teen mentors to the event itself, was a huge success and made Halloween fun again and not a cause for apprehension.

Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone involved. You’ve proven that Hyde Park is still the community I love!

Sharon D. Bowen