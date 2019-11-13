OPC renderings are ‘deceptive’

To the Editor:

Look carefully at the drawing of the “tweaked” Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. Trees directly to the north of the 235-foot building appear to be almost half the height of the center. This is totally deceptive.

To compare, the 55-foot-tall Christmas tree that will be placed in the Daley center is less than one-fourth the height of the Obama Center, which gives one perspective on how inauthentic the drawings are, and how inappropriate the architecture of the OPC is for the proposed site.

Tweaking is not enough. The 235-foot-building needs to be reconfigured.

Karen Rechtschaffen