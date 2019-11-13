Review: ‘The Suffrage Plays’

SOMEWHAT RECOMMENDED

Where: Artemisia Theatre

at The Den Theatre, 3A,

1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

When: through Nov. 24

Tickets: $20-$30

Phone: 773-697-3830

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

Artemisia Theatre is celebrating the centennial of women getting the vote in the U.S. with a trio of plays from the British women’s suffrage movement of 1907 to 1914. Titled “The Suffrage Plays,” the two-hour program brings together Evelyn Glover’s “A Chat with Mrs. Chicky” and “Miss Appleyard’s Awakening” with George Bernard Shaw’s better-known “Press Cuttings.”

Although all three comedies, directed by Beth Wolf, depend on reversals and deploy their strongest forces against the anti-suffragists, Glover’s straightforward arguments are otherwise very different from Shaw’s absurdist satire. Unfortunately, Wolf’s broad direction and the ensemble’s penchant for overacting obscure the distinctions, and the evening ends up being a lot less funny than it otherwise would be.

Finding information about Glover is difficult, but her plays were realistic in style and meant to be performed by the Suffrage Theatre to encourage support by the like-minded for the movement. She also countered the criticism that only middle-class women would benefit from equality and the vote by dramatizing the concerns of working-class women.

In “A Chat with Mrs. Chicky,” the title character, a charwoman (the spirited Megan Delay), turns the tables on the snooty upper-class Mrs. Holbrook (Lucinda Johnston) who wants her to sign an anti-suffrage petition and presumes to know what’s in her best interest and what her opinions should be. After listening to the this elitist’s lecture against women receiving the franchise—all the while sweeping up around her with passive-aggressive aplomb—Mrs. Chicky exposes the illogical double standard of how women are treated in the workplace, paid lower salaries for the same work as men, and condemned for not being at home caring for their husbands and children.

“Miss Appleyard’s Awakening” shifts the dialogue to show how some women who are ostensibly against suffrage actually are proponents. Home from canvasing for the suffragettes, Miss Appleyard (Brittani Yawn) is at first reluctant to admit her activity to her neighbor, Mrs. Crabtree (Delay), but after coming across as weak on the subject and faced with an opinionated barrage, she reveals her real feelings, supported by her maid, Morton (Johnston).

“Press Cuttings” is much more complicated and tackles a host of political issues. Written in 1909, it is set in what was then the near future—on April Fool’s Day 1912 to be precise, though the program just says 1913 for all three plays. The date is important, however, because the Great Britain that Shaw depicts in the farce, which was initially banned because of the similarity of some characters to real politicians, is meant to be seen as topsy-turvy.

The suffragettes have become such activists that martial law has been declared in central London and General Mitchener (Ross Frawley) has had the railings removed from public buildings to prevent women from chaining themselves to them. As the protests rage outside—and he plays with toy soldiers at his desk—he receives orders from the prime minister to release and admit a woman who has padlocked herself to the door scraper.

It turns out the visitor is none other than Prime Minister Balsquith (Tom McGrath), who has disguised himself as a woman to avoid attack. He brings the news that Mitchener’s chief rival, General Sandstone, has resigned from the government because his plan to create a two-mile exclusion zone has failed: The women just wouldn’t leave.

Mitchener, whose solution to this and almost any problem is “shoot them down,” and Balsquith confer about what to do about the situation and related issues. In the course of an hour, the General gets a lot of lip from a disorderly Orderly (Vijay Sarathi), who says he wouldn’t be in the army were it not for universal conscription, and from two anti-suffragettes who point out that the men have failed to defeat the suffragettes and offer their own ideas.

The militant, bossy Mrs. Ross Carmina Banger (Johnston) declares that what women really want is not the vote but to be in the army and that great leaders like Napoleon were really women in disguise. Lady Corinthia Fanshawe (Yawn), by contrast, suggests that women should control men by using their feminine charms – and that giving them the vote will mean that the ugly ones will be as powerful as beauties like herself.

Mitchener is so appalled by their arguments that he decides he’s now in favor of giving women the vote. While Banger goes off to forcefully convert Sandstone (we hear about her sitting on his head), and Lady Fanshawe tries her wiles on Balsquith, the General turns to the only sensible woman he knows: his charwoman, Mrs. Farrell (Delay), who agrees to his proposal of marriage only after consulting her daughter, a variety performer engaged to the son of a duke.

The play, which could and should be hilarious, is only intermittently funny—for several reasons. Wolf’s direction is heavy handed, and, except for McGrath’s Balsquith, everyone is overacting (given the size of the theater). At the center of the hubbub, Frawley perfectly looks the part of the beleaguered Mitchener but starts out at such an apoplectic level that he has nowhere to go from there. Sarathi’s Orderly offers a lot of potentially droll commentary, but his accent makes it difficult to understand.

“The Suffrage Plays” provide a window into a world that’s a century past but not as far away as it might seem. With a little more attention to the subtleties of direction and acting, the trio of plays would add up to a delightful evening of theater.