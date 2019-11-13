Review: ‘TRU’

SOMEWHAT RECOMMENDED

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

To borrow a favorite metaphor from one of the characters, a flower shop owner, “TRU” contains the seed of a good idea.

The self-produced musical with book, music, and lyrics by David Gosz (a 2017 University of Chicago graduate in economics) and Leo Fotos, tackles the subject of mental illness with sensitivity and enough style to earn 14 nominations and two wins (for music and choreography) at the 2018 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. Subtitled “A Musical for Mental Health,” it features a lushly melodic score with a few truly beautiful songs, and the current production at Stage 773 benefits from some fine performances, starting with Stephen “Blu” Allen as Truman Benjamin Hayes, who is suffering from depression and suicidal tendencies apparently stemming from the death of his mother.

But this is still very much a work in progress. Constructed as three acts and clocking in at roughly two-and-a-half hours, it is much too long and easily could be compressed to a tight 90-minute one-act. Cutting the onstage musical segues between acts would be one place to start.

The plot also is too predictable and takes forever getting to the heart of the matter. We know from the moment Truman meets Isla Claire (Shannon McEldowney) in her grandmother Gail Baker’s (Marssie Mencotti) flower shop in a very early scene that the two are going to end up together, but we have to follow their separate stories for more than an hour before anything happens between them.

Isla’s tale is the simpler of the two. A painter who is having difficulty painting, she returns to town (the program doesn’t say where the action takes place) to give her art a final shot and to help her grandmother with the shop. As she repeatedly sings about her failures and frustrations, Gail, by far the spunkiest, sunniest person in the play, repeatedly tries to cheer her up—and anyone else who needs it— often resorting to those flower metaphors. She’s also the one who first senses that Truman is in trouble and informs his father, Mark Hayes (Marc Prince), that he needs to come help. Her fate, seemingly for expediency sake, is regrettably contrived.

The show actually opens with Truman being awakened by his alarm clock and extracting himself from the arms of a woman to get up and go to work as a teacher on his birthday. Unless we’ve read the program in advance or are clued in by her midnight-blue tutu and bare feet, it may take a few minutes to figure out that Her (Meredith Kochan) isn’t real. It’s hard to say who exactly she’s supposed to be. or how Oedipal his condition is (the situation with his dead mother’s ring is a bit confusing), but as Truman becomes more depressed and incapable of dealing with what’s happening to him, Her’s influence becomes increasingly toxic and destructive.

This personification of mental illness is interesting—and Kochan embodies it beautifully—but the ending, with her left alone singing, doesn’t make complete sense. I also found myself wondering about the line between grief and mental illness in Truman’s case. The meaning of the show’s logo of a light bulb with the silhouette of a face on one side—perhaps reflecting the light bulbs illuminating Truman’s rooftop garden—also is baffling.

Between Truman’s nights with Her, we get to see his daily routine, which centers on his class and poetry, with him reading one of his mother’s poems about her relationship with his father. This sparks a student, Burton (Elyssa Treviño), to sing about her “Mom and Dad,” one of several typical, touching narrative songs. Although Burton turns up again briefly and is the only one of Truman’s six students who is individualized, her role arguably isn’t essential.

On opening night, the main problems were Eric Rehm’s musical direction and the sound system. The small orchestra, partially hidden upstage, wasn’t always in sync with the singers and sometimes drowned them out. McEldowney’s mike, in particular, faded in and out, so when she belted out her songs, as she often did, the lyrics became unintelligible. The same was true for some of the others, some of the time.

Director Taylor Pasche’s staging was serviceable, with the changes in location being fluid to say the least. The set, lighting, and costumes are fairly rudimentary, though Amanda Rabito’s costumes for Her have some flair.

The best musical I’ve seen about mental illness probably is “Next to Normal.” “TRU” is nowhere near that, but I’d give Gosz and Fotos high marks for effort and tell them to keep at it.