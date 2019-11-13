Springfield Update: Veto session priorities are homelessness, real estate transfer tax, Peters says

By AARON GETTINGER

In September, a Lake County man shot and killed a 14-year-old from Chicago as he and five other youths tried to break into his car. State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim (R) subsequently charged those five teenagers with first-degree murder, because Illinois is one of 19 states that allows accomplices to be charged as the “proximate” cause of a death, as reported by the Daily Herald.

State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) wants to change that with Senate Bill 2292, which he introduced on Oct. 28; it was given a first reading and referred to the Assignments Committee.

“It’s like a trumped-up charge that can happen,” he said in a recent phone interview. “The idea is to reduce the scope and scale of it. It’s basically striking out a line about how broadly it can be set, so it brings it in line with other states.”

Peters assumes that opponents will say the murder charges he is trying to disallow are used as “a deterrent to keep bad people from doing bad things” or allows prosecutors flexibility in charging defendants.

The bill, however, will not move out of committee until spring, when Peters expects there to be expert testimony in committee hearings. He does not know if he will push it first in the Illinois Senate or whether his colleague, South Side Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-27th), will push it through his chamber before him.

Other legislative issues

Peters said he is committed to passing a real estate transfer tax that would avert a need for the state to raise property taxes.

With the real estate transfer tax, the state would have a “designated revenue stream” to combat homelessness, Peters said, adding that the current budget for affordable housing and services for the homeless in Chicago pales in comparison to New York and Los Angeles.

“I don’t think we need to have New York’s size and scale of budget, because New York’s a much larger city, but to be more in line with that is something that is a goal,” Peters said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who at press time was scheduled to travel to Springfield on Tuesday, is currently proposing a graduated transfer tax structure from 0.55% for sales under $500,000 to 2.55% for transactions over $10 million, which she says will raise $50 million in 2020. Nine legislators said they would vote against the proposal if 60% of that revenue does not to address needs of the homeless.

“I think that things move quickly in Springfield, and we get a lot done,” said Peters, who has co-signed an op-ed in Crain’s Chicago Business proposing that the $10 million tax rate be raised to 4%.

“Eighty-nine percent of homeless youth area Black. I have Lower Wacker Drive; South Shore is home to some of the highest eviction rates in the city and state,” Peters said, describing his district. “When we look at (homelessness) and its impact, we have a crisis, and we have an opportunity to build on this crisis. … We can do it in a way to make sure that people who have smaller properties don’t have to pay an increase in the real estate transfer tax.”

Lightfoot is also going to the capitol to influence the casino coming to Chicago. Peters said he was “not its biggest fan” but said he understood its importance to the state’s capital bill and its infrastructural spending.

