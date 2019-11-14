Mikkey’s Retro Grill has been shut down by city department for operating without a license

BY SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Mikkey’s Retro Grill, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., is currently closed by the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) for operating without a license.

Mikkey’s — a burger joint that offers residents “healthy” cheat day meals owned by Restaurateur Erik “Rico” Nance — was issued a cease-and-desist order by BACP on Nov. 5, for operating without a Retail Food Establishment license. Throughout 2019, Mikkey’s received three citations for operating without a license

At the location on 53rd Street, there was a licensed Retail Food Establishment called “Mikkey’s 53rd.” In BACP’s dataset, which is public, the establishment filed for a license in February 2016. The license was active between March 9, 2016 to March 15, 2018. After lapsing, the license was never renewed.

“Mikkey’s Hyde Park,” the current name of the establishment at the 53rd Street location, applied for a Retail Food Establishment License in October 2018 but never passed a Health Inspection and did not receive a license.

Although Mikkey’s Retro Grill has been advertising food and discounts at the Hyde Park location, the restaurant does not have an active license. According to BACP, Mikkey’s Retro Grill filed for another license on Friday, Nov. 8 and they will have to pass the city’s Public Health Department’s inspection before the restaurant can open legally.

The Herald reached out to Mikkey’s Retro Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and they declined to comment.

